Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash announced for new festival at estate

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash has been announced for Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival at the Raynham Estate. - Credit: Supplied

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash is set to sashay into Norfolk next summer when they perform at a new family-friendly festival.

Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the privately-owned Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7 2022.

Wide Skies and Butterflies is a new family music festival launching at the Raynham Estate. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It will have a 90s feel, but not exclusively so, with a diverse range of acts, including musicians, comedians, late night DJs, drag artists and speakers, along with activities for children and teens.

Bimini is the latest name to be revealed and will join already announced acts Natalie Imbruglia, Cast, Levellers, Sleeper and Toploader.

Bimini shot to fame after starring on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. - Credit: Supplied

Bimini, who is non-binary, was the runner-up on series two of BBC competition show RuPaul's Drag Race UK and they are from Norfolk.

Bimini is the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, who was born in Great Yarmouth and went to Lynn Grove Academy.

They have lived in London since they were 18 when they went to university to study journalism and it was then they discovered drag.

Bimini said: "The festival is going to be amazing, and I can’t wait!

"I've had lots of support from Norfolk since I appeared in Drag Race UK, and I'm so looking forward to coming back and showing my love and appreciation. I can promise everyone a spectacular show!"

Since the final aired earlier this year, Bimini's career has gone from strength to strength with the release of punk single God Save This Queen and book Release The Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life.

Wide Skies and Butterflies has been organised by Samira Williams, Mark Ward, Sam Booker and Tom Branston and all have decades of experience in the event industry.

Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Williams said: "We aim to make equality and diversity mainstream at our festivals.

"Bimini has taken the world by storm over the past year and we’re very excited to have them confirmed as one of our acts!"

The Eastern Daily Press is the media partner for the festival.

There are day and camping tickets available, with capacity for 12,500 people, and you can buy them at wideskiesfestival.co.uk, with VIP upgrades also on offer.