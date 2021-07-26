Bastille ReOrchestrated, Latitude review: Triumphant end to festival

Video

Published: 1:58 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 2:10 AM July 26, 2021

A class weekend at Latitude Festival ended with brass as pop rock band Bastille brought its ReOrchestrated show to Suffolk.

For all the artists performing in Henham Park over the weekend, it was a show they will no doubt remember for years to come.

It was, for most, their first performance with a full capacity crowd since the start of the pandemic.

For Bastille, it was its second post-Freedom Day festival after headlining Standon Calling in Hertfordshire on Friday, which was sadly cut short on Sunday due to flooding.

But Latitude, luckily avoiding the forecasted showers, went off largely without a hitch, albeit a handful of cancelled acts due to positive coronavirus tests which were quickly replaced.

Bastille were the perfect headliners to bring such a special year of the festival to a close on the Obelisk Arena main stage, bringing bags of energy, an orchestra and even a gospel choir.

Frontman Dan is self-deprecating but hugely charismatic and has a rich tone and soft falsetto, which was heavenly when accompanied with the string section on track Oblivion.

The set opened with song Survivin,' released late last year, which felt very apt with lines such as "crawling out these sheets to see another day" and "cause it feels like I've been living upside down".

Tracks from Bastille's 2013 debut album Bad Blood got the biggest reaction from the crowd, with hits like the catchy anthem Pompeii and floor filler Of The Night (on the re-released extended album).

The orchestra took the band's chart-topping back catalogue up a gear and the gospel choir, full of incredible vocalists, made it a hugely memorable show.

I last saw Bastille live at the UEA LCR in Norwich back in 2013 when I started university and it was wonderful to see how far the four-piece has come.

Singer-songwriter and rising star Griff, who performed earlier in the afternoon at the Obelisk Arena, also appeared with them on stage for a few tracks and she infused Bastille and Marshmello's hit Happier with a punch of soul.

Bastille's show was a triumphant end to an unforgettable weekend.