Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests

Published: 5:21 PM July 22, 2021

Two acts have pulled out of Latitude Festival 2021 due to positive coronavirus tests. - Credit: Archant

A band and a singer-songwriter both due to perform at Latitude Festival have cancelled their shows following positive coronavirus tests.

Fontaines D.C., who hail from Dublin in Ireland, were set to perform on Saturday at 10pm on the BBC Sounds Stage in Suffolk's Henham Park.

The band posted the update on its social media channels on Thursday afternoon and wrote: "We regret to announce that during routine testing a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating.





"Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday."

Post-punk duo Sleaford Mods will fill the slot on the BBC Sounds Stage.

Latitude Festival also announced on Thursday that Alfie Templeman will no longer perform, with alternative rock band Sports Team taking his place on the Obelisk Arena main stage at 2.05pm on Sunday.

Mr Templeman posted the news on Twitter and wrote: "Gutted to announce that unfortunately I’m no longer able to play Tramlines or Latitude this week as I’ve recently contracted Covid.

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

"I’m currently recovering in isolation dreaming about the rest of the wonderful gigs that we have in store for you this year!"

The headliners for Latitude Festival are Wolf Alice on Friday, The Chemical Brothers on Sunday and Bastille ReOrchestrated and Bombay Bicycle Club on Sunday.

People have to show their negative test result before entering the site. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

All attendees are required to show proof of two vaccine doses or a negative lateral flow test to enter.