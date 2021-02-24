Four major festivals hint at summer 2021 return

Published: 6:13 PM February 24, 2021

How will festivals and gigs be impacted by coronavirus? Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The organisers of four of the region's biggest festivals have hinted that they will go ahead this summer, following the government's announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Prime minister Boris Johnson revealed in his speech on Monday evening the four-step plan to ease lockdown, culminating in a removal of all restrictions from as early as June 21.

With many of Norfolk and Suffolk's big festivals planned for the summer, some have now teased or confirmed a return this year.

The organisers of Latitude Festival in Henham Park, near Southwold, in Suffolk posted on social media on Wednesday and said: "One thing’s certain, we’re better together.

"Planning for Latitude 2021 is well underway and following Monday's government announcement, we hope to have more news to share with you very soon."

The 2021 dates had already been announced as July 22 to 25, though this may change, and the headliners are set to be Lewis Capaldi and Bastille, with Snow Patrol also appearing.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER - Credit: Archant

Another major event likely to return is Let's Rock Norwich in Earlham Park, which features big name acts from the 80s, but it will be rescheduled from its original date of May 29.

A post on its Facebook page on Wednesday said: "You've all seen the news, so we're now working flat out finalising everything to bring our show to you in 2021, just a little later than originally planned.

"On Tuesday, March 2 we will be announcing a new date for Let's Rock Norwich for later in the summer."

Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground, planned for September 3 to 5, is looking promising, with a photo posted on Facebook from a previous year captioned "here’s to a summer together" following the announcement.

The Ipswich Jazz Festival is also confirmed to return from June 26 to 27 and will feature nine bands over the weekend.

There will be a limit on audience numbers of 30 people for each gig to make sure it is Covid-safe with tickets on sale in March.








