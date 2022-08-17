Children go free over August Bank Holiday weekend on heritage railway

Kids go free with a full fare paying adult on the Bure Valley Railway over the August Bank Holiday 2022. - Credit: Blanc Photography

A Norfolk heritage railway is offering an affordable day out for families with free tickets for children with a paying adult.

The Bure Valley Railway, which runs between Aylsham and Wroxham, is running the offer from Saturday, August 27, until Monday, August 29, over the bank holiday weekend.

Up to two children aged up to 15 can travel for free with one full fare paying adult.

Katie Melton, marketing manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families for an exciting nine-mile trip through the Norfolk countryside this bank holiday.

The Bure Valley Railway runs between Aylsham and Wroxham. - Credit: Supplied by Bure Valley Railway

“It’s been wonderful to see so many visitors return to us this summer and we have seen lots of holidaymakers who are exploring the beauty of Norfolk for the first time too.”

Aylsham Station is also home to the Whistlestop Café serving a range of treats and pre-bookable afternoon teas.