James Arthur pulls out of Latitude Festival due to knee surgery

James Arthur has pulled out of Latitude after undergoing knee surgery.

Singer-songwriter James Arthur will no longer perform at Latitude Festival after undergoing knee surgery.

Arthur, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2012, was scheduled for the Obelisk Arena main stage in Henham Park this Saturday, July 23.

While there has been no official statement from Latitude, his name has now been removed from the line-up.

On social media, the singer posted about undergoing knee surgery this week leaving him unable to perform upcoming shows.

No replacement has been announced for Arthur, whose hits include Impossible and Say You Won't Let Go.

Saturday night will be headlined by Foals, with Lewis Capaldi on Friday and Snow Patrol on Saturday.

Each day 40,000 festival-goers are expected to attend.