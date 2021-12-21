News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Norfolk panto cancelled due to Covid concerns

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:13 PM December 21, 2021
Hunstanton Town Hall where the now cancelled Cinderella pantomime was meant to be performed. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The pantomime in a west Norfolk town has been cancelled due to concerns following a rise in Covid across the county.

Hunstanton Town Council has announced that performances of Cinderella will no longer be going ahead.

Tony Bishopp, the producer of the show and previous mayor of Hunstanton, said: "I would like to thank everyone for all their support - the hard work cast and crew have put in rehearsing, learning their lines/songs, stage hands, the local businesses for selling tickets on behalf of the panto.

"I would like to thank our sponsors including Hunstanton Town Council for allowing us free use of the Town Hall for the 2021 show and, of course, the mums and dads who have proudly sat through their children’s rehearsals.

"We are so sorry that we have had to make this decision but the safety of all is our main concern”.

Tickets purchased for Cinderella at Hunstanton Town Hall can either be refunded or funds will be donated to charity.

The pantomime is the latest Christmas event to be cancelled after an increase in positive Omicron cases in Norfolk.

