The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid

Video

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride are two of the Norfolk events cancelled due to Covid. - Credit: Thursford/Denise Bradley

The organisers of festive events across Norfolk are feeling the pressure as Covid cases rise, with many deciding to cancel or end early.

Here are the Christmas events cancelled so far in Norfolk (this list will be updated):

1. Thursford Christmas Spectacular, Thursford

The biggest Christmas show in the country has cancelled the remainder of its performances.

The variety show, which features a cast of 130 professional performers, had been due to run until December 23.

2. The Polar Express Train Ride, Dereham

This sold-out event offers families an immersive experience based on the hit festive film and in 2021 it returned on November 13.

The Mid-Norfolk Railway has announced its decision to cancel the remaining rides up until December 23 "in the interest of public health".

3. The Muppet Christmas Carol outdoor cinema, Diss

This free outdoor event was due to take place in Fair Green park in Diss on December 20 with food trucks.

The organisers Screen on the Green announced on Friday night it would no longer be going ahead as they faced a "lose-lose scenario".

4. Norwich Open Christmas, Norwich

This event offers a Christmas Day meal to those in need in St Andrews Hall.

The indoor event has been cancelled, however there will be hot food available outside the venue from 12.30pm until 3pm, including hot turkey and stuffing baps.

There will also be a delivery of food and festive goods (not a hot meal) to people in their homes - call by December 22 on 01603 510751, option 1.

5. Boxing Day Dip, Cromer

The Cromer Boxing Day Dip is one of the biggest festive events in Norfolk, but it will not be going ahead as the organisers did not want to gather a large amount of people.

It is hoped the swim will be rescheduled for spring 2022 and rebranded as 'Not The Boxing Day Dip'.

6. Open Christmas, Yarmouth

The Open Christmas event at the Great Yarmouth Minster helps feed the vulnerable on Christmas Day, but it will not go ahead in 2021.

Instead, the Better Together Norfolk Team, which organises the event, is putting together Christmas goodie bags for people who were due to attend.