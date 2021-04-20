Household Cavalry to make Norfolk return
Members of the Household Cavalry are set to make a welcome return to Norfolk by hosting their traditional summertime extravaganza.
The cavalry's mounted regiment will journey from London to Nelson's County later this year before its annual open day at Bodney Camp, near Watton, takes place in July.
The event, which usually attracts thousands of visitors from across the region, was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Staying in Norfolk for a month every year is seen by the army as an opportunity for personnel to recharge their batteries following a busy ceremonial season.
And Lieutenant Felix Petit, training officer for the mounted regiment, revealed everyone - including the horses - was looking forward to being back.
"This is something we have done for quite a while, and last time year was the first occasion we hadn't for a long time," said Lt Petit, who has been in the regiment for three years.
"We hugely look forward to it. It normally comes at the end of the ceremonial season with all sorts of events which take months of practice, so it is a case of everyone letting their hair down a bit - including the horses.
"For a lot of their lives, the horses are stabled up in central London. They're able to go around the parks there but don't have the same freedom as being in a more rural spot."
Scheduled to take place on July 17, the open day will offer an array of entertainment including several horse displays in the main arena.
Families are usually given the opportunity to pet and feed the horses, while a selection of equine stalls and food and drink vendors will also be spread around the camp.
Lt Petit added: "It's a fantastic opportunity for the public to get amongst us and to understand a bit about what the army at large is about.
"And, of course, everyone loves looking at the horses."
The regiment's stay in Norfolk is typically punctuated by a visit to Holkham beach, giving riders a chance to bond with the horses and improve their balance by walking in the sea.
Another trip to the north Norfolk coast is due to take place again this year.