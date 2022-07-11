News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hot air balloon festival with night glow returning to country park for 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:33 AM July 11, 2022
Hot air balloons are lit up as they take part in the night glow in the Old Buckenham Country Park Ba

Hot air balloons are lit up as they take part in the night glow in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Old Buckenham Country Park is getting all fired up for the return of its Balloon Festival by popular demand.

The event will take place in the 32-acre park, near Attleborough, from Friday, August 12, until Sunday, August 14.

Visitors can either buy day or weekend tickets and the fun begins on Friday with entry from midday, or 10am for campers, and the balloon flights will be at 6pm followed by a night glow around 8.30pm. 

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a morning flight at 6am, with visitors advised to arrive at 5.30am, and evening flights at 6pm.

Hot air balloons over south Norfolk taking part in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival.

Hot air balloons over south Norfolk taking part in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On Saturday there will again be a night glow around 9pm, but not on Sunday. 

Ben Devlin, the owner of the park, said: "We had such a great response last year with 2,500 people across the weekend, so we decided to bring it back and we really enjoyed doing it."

The programme is subject to change due to weather conditions and balloon flights will be available to purchase on the day, with the opportunity to win them too. 

Across the weekend there will be a whole host of activities, street food outlets, a beer festival, a barbecue and live entertainment. 

