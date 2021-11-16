Estate announces jam-packed festive programme with market and canine carols

A Christmas market will host local businesses selling their wares and street food trucks will be serving food - Credit: Holkham Estate

From a canine carol service to a festive opera, Holkham Hall has an abundance of events to enjoy this Christmas season.

The country house estate in north Norfolk begins its run of Christmas activities this week and will continue throughout December.

While some events have sold out, there is still plenty to see and do.

The Countess of Leicester, whose family owns the estate, said: “Christmas 2021 feels like the perfect time to celebrate life emerging from the restrictions of the last 18 months.

"We are thrilled to be actually able to work and plan to create an extra special Christmas programme here at Holkham.

"We look forward to welcoming our visitors back to what will be a Covid safe, but very special and immersive Christmas experience.”

The Holkham Hall celebrations kick off with late night shopping at the gift shop on Thursday, November 18, where you can buy products from local makers and artists.

Guided nature walking tours and tractor trailer trips around the estate will be running on selected days in November and December.

On Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27, Diva Opera's performance of We Need a Little Christmas will be entertaining guests with song and theatrics.

There will be a rare opportunity to explore Holkham Hall's interiors under candlelight in December.

The stately rooms will be adorned with Christmas decorations, which have been carefully arranged by Lady Leicester and designer Catherine Zoll.

Stewards will guide you around by the flicker of candlelight, providing a new perspective of the 18th century building.

If you fancy getting crafty, there are willow weaving, silversmithing and scarf printing workshops, as well as arts and crafts for kids.

Even your canine friends can join in the fun, with a special dog-friendly carol service planned for Sunday, December 12.

On the weekend of December 18 and December 19, one of the estate's main events will take place.

The Holkham Christmas market will bring together local producers and makers to showcase their wares, offering seasonal food, drink and gifts.

There will also be several food trucks on site, serving everything from Thai and South African street food to cheese toasties and pancakes.

More information about all the events and tickets can be found here.