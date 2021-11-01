News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Christmas market with street food trucks planned for Norfolk estate 

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:28 AM November 1, 2021
The festive food fair has started at Holkham Hall. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The Christmas Food, Drink and Gift Market is returning to the Holkham Estate. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

Visitors to the Holkham Estate are in for a cracker of a day out this Christmas as the festive market returns. 

The Christmas Food, Drink and Gift Market will take place over the weekend of December 18 and 19 from 10am until 4pm in the Lady Elizabeth Wing. 

A whole host of local businesses will showcase their seasonal food, drink and gifts, including Bread Source, Candi's Chutneys, Marsh Pig, Norfolk Raider Cider and Drift Wood Glass Studios.

There will also be takeaway trucks in the courtyard, which includes Double Dutch, serving pancakes and pizzas, Fitzroys Street Food, with macaroni cheese, and Phat Khao offering Thai dishes.

Holkham will also be offering its own special blend of mulled wine to warm visitors up. 

Tickets cost £2 for adults and £1 for children, with half of all proceeds donated to Hospitality Action and Heritage House, and parking costs £5.

See the full Christmas programme at holkham.co.uk

