7 trips out for under a tenner for two people in Norfolk
- Credit: Supplied by Brew
From stunning gardens to film screenings, here are some great value trips out for adults in Norfolk.
1. The Plantation Garden, Norwich
Where: 4 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DB
Opening times: Daily: 9am-6pm (until dusk in winter)
Price: £2pp, donate online or at entrance
This hidden haven in the heart of Norwich is Grade II-listed and is nearly three acres in size.
It is the perfect place to unwind and it features a Gothic fountain, woodland walkways and a Medieval wall.
2. Brew & Friends Makers Markets, Norwich
Where: The Halls, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
Opening times: 10am-4pm
Price: £2.50pp, under 12s free
Norwich-based stationery and print store Brew is run by Ellie Mullins, who organises regular makers markets in Norwich with around 60 local businesses.
Her next event at The Halls is the Christmas one on December 11 and she is also hosting an autumn market with free entry at The Pumpkin House in Thursford on October 22 and 23.
3. Film Screenings, Diss
Where: The Corn Hall, 10 St Nicholas Street, Diss, IP22 4LB
Opening times: Various film times
Price: Adults: £5, under 18s: £2.50
Forget forking out on cinema tickets and head to The Corn Hall in south Norfolk to watch a whole host of blockbusters.
Upcoming films include Licorice Pizza, Downton Abbey: A New Era and Elvis.
4. Explore Holkham Park, Wells
Where: Holkham Park, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1RH
Opening times: Daily: 9am-5pm
Price: Free entry, parking available until October 31 at £5 per day
There is more than 3,000 acres to explore by foot or bike at Holkham Park, known for its abundance of wildlife, wildflowers and fascinating architecture.
Delight in the dawn chorus overhead and enjoy the sight or rutting deer in autumn, with regular event held at the estate too.
5. Duration Brewing Tap Days, West Acre
Where: Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA
Opening times: Fridays and Saturdays: 12noon-8pm, (12noon-6pm October-March), September 30-October 8 Oktoberfest special event - pre-booking essential and additional cost
Price: £5pp booking fee for a two-hour slot redeemable during your visit, book an inside table online or walk-ins welcome outside
Drink farm-to-glass beers in the taproom at Duration Brewing, which is family and dog friendly and wheelchair accessible.
You will also be able to enjoy delicious street food with rotating traders and each weekend there are six beers on tap alongside coffee, gin, cocktails, cider, soft drinks and bar snacks.
6. The Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth
Where: North Drive, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4EW
Opening times: Daily: From 10am
Price: £10 for 45 minutes for up to four people
The Boating Lake is on the north side of the park, which is a haven for wildlife and has been a popular visitor attraction for generations.
Boats and pedalos are available to hire during The Island Café opening hours if you fancy a relaxing trip on the water.
7. Cromer Museum, Cromer
Where: 4 Tucker Street, Cromer, NR27 9BF
Opening times: Monday to Friday: 10am to 4pm, weekends 12noon-4pm (until October 31)
Price: Adults: £4.60, concessions (over 65s, disabled person (companion free), students): £4.40, children (4-18): £4, under 4s: free
After tucking into fish and chips and taking a walk along the beach, pop into the Cromer Museum.
It features the world's largest collection of work by pioneering photographer Olive Edis and the Geology Gallery with fossils found around Norfolk.