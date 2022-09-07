7 trips out for under a tenner for two people in Norfolk

The Brew and Friends Makers Markets are a great value day out. - Credit: Supplied by Brew

From stunning gardens to film screenings, here are some great value trips out for adults in Norfolk.

The Plantation Garden in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

1. The Plantation Garden, Norwich

Where: 4 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DB

Opening times: Daily: 9am-6pm (until dusk in winter)

Price: £2pp, donate online or at entrance

This hidden haven in the heart of Norwich is Grade II-listed and is nearly three acres in size.

It is the perfect place to unwind and it features a Gothic fountain, woodland walkways and a Medieval wall.

The Brew and Friends Makers Market is a popular event. - Credit: Supplied by Brew and Friends

2. Brew & Friends Makers Markets, Norwich

Where: The Halls, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

Opening times: 10am-4pm

Price: £2.50pp, under 12s free

Norwich-based stationery and print store Brew is run by Ellie Mullins, who organises regular makers markets in Norwich with around 60 local businesses.

Her next event at The Halls is the Christmas one on December 11 and she is also hosting an autumn market with free entry at The Pumpkin House in Thursford on October 22 and 23.

The Corn Hall in Diss. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

3. Film Screenings, Diss

Where: The Corn Hall, 10 St Nicholas Street, Diss, IP22 4LB

Opening times: Various film times

Price: Adults: £5, under 18s: £2.50

Forget forking out on cinema tickets and head to The Corn Hall in south Norfolk to watch a whole host of blockbusters.

Upcoming films include Licorice Pizza, Downton Abbey: A New Era and Elvis.

Go cycling at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

4. Explore Holkham Park, Wells

Where: Holkham Park, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1RH

Opening times: Daily: 9am-5pm

Price: Free entry, parking available until October 31 at £5 per day

There is more than 3,000 acres to explore by foot or bike at Holkham Park, known for its abundance of wildlife, wildflowers and fascinating architecture.

Delight in the dawn chorus overhead and enjoy the sight or rutting deer in autumn, with regular event held at the estate too.

One of Duration Brewing's hugely popular Tap Days - Credit: Duration Brewing

5. Duration Brewing Tap Days, West Acre

Where: Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA

Opening times: Fridays and Saturdays: 12noon-8pm, (12noon-6pm October-March), September 30-October 8 Oktoberfest special event - pre-booking essential and additional cost

Price: £5pp booking fee for a two-hour slot redeemable during your visit, book an inside table online or walk-ins welcome outside

Drink farm-to-glass beers in the taproom at Duration Brewing, which is family and dog friendly and wheelchair accessible.

You will also be able to enjoy delicious street food with rotating traders and each weekend there are six beers on tap alongside coffee, gin, cocktails, cider, soft drinks and bar snacks.

The Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Yarmouth. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD - Credit: Archant

6. The Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth

Where: North Drive, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4EW

Opening times: Daily: From 10am

Price: £10 for 45 minutes for up to four people

The Boating Lake is on the north side of the park, which is a haven for wildlife and has been a popular visitor attraction for generations.

Boats and pedalos are available to hire during The Island Café opening hours if you fancy a relaxing trip on the water.

Cromer Museum.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

7. Cromer Museum, Cromer

Where: 4 Tucker Street, Cromer, NR27 9BF

Opening times: Monday to Friday: 10am to 4pm, weekends 12noon-4pm (until October 31)

Price: Adults: £4.60, concessions (over 65s, disabled person (companion free), students): £4.40, children (4-18): £4, under 4s: free

After tucking into fish and chips and taking a walk along the beach, pop into the Cromer Museum.

It features the world's largest collection of work by pioneering photographer Olive Edis and the Geology Gallery with fossils found around Norfolk.