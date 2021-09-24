News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your chance to design a Steppe Mammoth for sculpture trail

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:31 PM September 24, 2021   
The Steppe Mammoth sculpture pictured at West Runton 

Readers have been offered the chance to design their own prehistoric sculpture to go on show across the county next summer. 

Following the GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculpture trail in Norwich, new Steppe Mammoth sculptures and more dinosaurs will stomp into the county for 2022. 

And readers are now being challenged to create a Steppe Mammoth template to decorate the Eastern Daily Press' sponsored sculpture. 

The Steppe Mammoth template for the EDP competition 

The winning design should pay homage to our fine county, whether that is the coastline, countryside or city centre. 

A winner will be picked by EDP editor David Powles and the GoGoDiscover project team, and the design will be recreated on a sculpture by a professional artist.

EDP readers are being challenged to design our Steppe Mammoth sculpture for the 2022 GoGoDiscover Norfolk trail 

The winner will also be invited to Break’s GoGoDiscover VIP auction next autumn, and receive a £50 H&M voucher from Chantry Place.

Entries must be sent to David Powles, Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE  and be accompanied by the entrant’s name, age, address, phone number and a small explanation of the design. 

A template for the GoGoDiscover Steppe Mammoth EDP sculpture which readers are being challenged to design

