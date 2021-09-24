Your chance to design a Steppe Mammoth for sculpture trail
- Credit: Break
Readers have been offered the chance to design their own prehistoric sculpture to go on show across the county next summer.
Following the GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculpture trail in Norwich, new Steppe Mammoth sculptures and more dinosaurs will stomp into the county for 2022.
And readers are now being challenged to create a Steppe Mammoth template to decorate the Eastern Daily Press' sponsored sculpture.
The winning design should pay homage to our fine county, whether that is the coastline, countryside or city centre.
A winner will be picked by EDP editor David Powles and the GoGoDiscover project team, and the design will be recreated on a sculpture by a professional artist.
The winner will also be invited to Break’s GoGoDiscover VIP auction next autumn, and receive a £50 H&M voucher from Chantry Place.
Entries must be sent to David Powles, Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE and be accompanied by the entrant’s name, age, address, phone number and a small explanation of the design.
