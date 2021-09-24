Your chance to design a Steppe Mammoth for sculpture trail

Published: 5:31 PM September 24, 2021

Readers have been offered the chance to design their own prehistoric sculpture to go on show across the county next summer.

Following the GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculpture trail in Norwich, new Steppe Mammoth sculptures and more dinosaurs will stomp into the county for 2022.

And readers are now being challenged to create a Steppe Mammoth template to decorate the Eastern Daily Press' sponsored sculpture.

The Steppe Mammoth template for the EDP competition - Credit: Break

The winning design should pay homage to our fine county, whether that is the coastline, countryside or city centre.

A winner will be picked by EDP editor David Powles and the GoGoDiscover project team, and the design will be recreated on a sculpture by a professional artist.

EDP readers are being challenged to design our Steppe Mammoth sculpture for the 2022 GoGoDiscover Norfolk trail - Credit: Break

The winner will also be invited to Break’s GoGoDiscover VIP auction next autumn, and receive a £50 H&M voucher from Chantry Place.

Entries must be sent to David Powles, Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE and be accompanied by the entrant’s name, age, address, phone number and a small explanation of the design.