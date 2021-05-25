Steppe mammoth sculpture trail coming to Norfolk

Published: 2:12 PM May 25, 2021

Details have been revealed for the expansion of the GoGoDiscover sculpture trail beyond Norwich in 2022.

After announcing dates for the 2021 trail, East Anglian based children’s charity Break has provided a first look at the gigantic Steppe Mammoth sculpture set to join the T-Rex next year.

GoGoDiscover 2022 will take place between Monday, June 27 and Saturday, September 10, 2022 with the county trail set to celebrate the Deep History Coast and Norfolk being home to the discovery of the largest and oldest mammoth ever found in Britain.

Wild in Art’s mammoth sculpture was designed by Norfolk artist Sally Adams.

Her original model was then scaled up to make the six foot fibre-glass resin sculpture.

The Steppe Mammoth sculpture pictured at West Runton - Credit: Break

The presenting partners for GoGoDiscover 2022 are Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Norwich BID and Chantry Place, and we are the media partner for the event.

North Norfolk District Council and the West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Borough Council are also supporting the event.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: "Over the last decade or so the GoGo trails have been one of the highlights of the summer, attracting people to Norwich in their droves.

"We've been delighted to work closely with Break during this time to share their success with our readers, tell the story of this great project and show hundreds of images of people enjoying trips to see the designs.

"I'm delighted that we have come on board as media partner and we look forward to working even more closely with Break and its supporters."

A charity auction of most of the sculptures will be held in Autumn 2022 to raise vital funds for Break, so that the charity can continue to transform futures and change the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region.

Eleanor Edge, GoGoDiscover partnership lead, said: "The mammoth and T-Rex sculptures are the largest we’ve ever done and we can’t wait for people to see these bright, colourful and fun pieces of art on the streets.”

The charity is looking for businesses to sponsor a mammoth or T-Rex in 2022. Email Eleanor.edge@break-charity.org for more information.