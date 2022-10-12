Your chance to visit the 'Goat Spa' launching at Norfolk farm

You can visit Norfolk's own 'Goat Spa' this October. - Credit: Fielding Cottage

Goats deserve to be pampered too and you could give them the TLC they deserve at an upcoming event at a Norfolk farm.

The 'Goat Spa' is running outside The Goat Shed farm shop and kitchen, based at Fielding Cottage, from Monday, October 24 until Wednesday, October 26.

Animal lovers can book a 15-minute slot between 9am and 3pm and it costs £5, with all profits donated to Norfolk children's bereavement charity Nelson's Journey.

The session will include an introduction to the Boer goats and the chance to brush, stroke and cuddle them.

Scan the QR Code to book tickets for the 'Goat Spa'. - Credit: Fielding Cottage

There will be photo opportunities and visitors can sample Fielding Cottage's award-winning goat's cheese and goat's milk skincare products.

All children under 16 need to be supervised and under 4s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be booked by scanning the QR code on the poster, which is also on the Fielding Cottage Facebook page.