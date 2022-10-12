News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Your chance to visit the 'Goat Spa' launching at Norfolk farm

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:30 AM October 12, 2022
Updated: 10:54 AM October 12, 2022
You can visit Norfolk's own 'Goat Spa' this October. 

You can visit Norfolk's own 'Goat Spa' this October. - Credit: Fielding Cottage

Goats deserve to be pampered too and you could give them the TLC they deserve at an upcoming event at a Norfolk farm.

The 'Goat Spa' is running outside The Goat Shed farm shop and kitchen, based at Fielding Cottage, from Monday, October 24 until Wednesday, October 26.

Animal lovers can book a 15-minute slot between 9am and 3pm and it costs £5, with all profits donated to Norfolk children's bereavement charity Nelson's Journey.

The session will include an introduction to the Boer goats and the chance to brush, stroke and cuddle them.

Scan the QR Code to book tickets for the 'Goat Spa'.

Scan the QR Code to book tickets for the 'Goat Spa'. - Credit: Fielding Cottage

There will be photo opportunities and visitors can sample Fielding Cottage's award-winning goat's cheese and goat's milk skincare products. 

All children under 16 need to be supervised and under 4s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be booked by scanning the QR code on the poster, which is also on the Fielding Cottage Facebook page. 

Days Out Guide
Norfolk

Don't Miss

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in May

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47

Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Junkyard Market is a bustling new open air, forward-thinking street food market outside St Mary's Wo

Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'Bishy barnabee!' - 7 signs you're from Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon