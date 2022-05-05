Glamping, sunflower fields and maize maze introduced at Norfolk attraction

Glamping, sunflower fields, and a maize maze are just some of the new additions to a Norfolk attraction this summer.

Wroxham Barns is hoping more people will choose to visit and stay at the site following significant investment.

After the successful launch of its first-ever camping site last summer, general manager Ben Marshall said they listened to feedback, and this year have introduced glamping facilities with bell tents.

Families have been enjoying Wroxham Barns' new glamping facilities. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Visitors can expect shower and toilet facilities, a double bed, three single beds, a power pack, and a fire pit.

Campers will also have the opportunity to feed the animals in the mornings, learn tricks from the on-site circus team and enjoy activities with the entertainers.

Mr Marshall said: "Although it's camping, it’s pretty luxurious.

"We only launched it a few weeks ago and already we are up to 60pc occupancy which is amazing."

But that is not the only new addition.

This summer families will be able to walk through sunflower fields, get their hands dirty picking carrots, and get lost in the new maize maze.

Mr Marshall said: "Last year we managed to negotiate some additional land attached to Wroxham Barns.

Wroxham Barns will introduce new attractions this summer. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

"So now we have an extra 10 acres of land to grow crops for events, including a two-acre maize maze which will be unveiled in a few months."

Wroxham Barns has also purchased a foam machine that will be used for children's foam parties.

And to make sure visitors don't go hungry, the business is in the midst of converting a double horsebox trailer to provide them with drinks, snacks, and loaded fries.

Wroxham Barns camping site. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Mr Marshall added: "Our mission is to grow sustainably and we have so many ideas in the pipeline.

"With the cost of living crisis, people are being a bit more frugal and we have to make sure we give them good value and a great family day out."

The new attractions, which will all be up and running for the summer season, will be included in the ticket price.