5 things to do in Norfolk over the Easter holidays

Published: 5:30 AM March 31, 2021

Britain’s Got Talent star and Norfolk comedian Ben Langley can be booked for doorstop performances over the Easter holidays. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

From a doorstop performance by a Britain's Got Talent star to online theatre shows, here are some Norfolk events that all the family can enjoy over the Easter holidays.

1. Ben Langley Doorstep Show

Cost and how to book: £50 and email TheBenLangleyShow@gmail.com

Popular Norfolk comedian Ben Langley has amassed over 25 million views on YouTube for his misheard lyrics sketch on Britain's Got Talent 2018 and he also starred as the comedy character in the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime from 2014 to 2018.

You can now book Ben to turn up at your doorstep for a 20 minute performance for all the family, which he launched so he can continue to work and make people laugh while restrictions remain.

He will include a variety of skills and jokes in his doorstep act, from juggling machetes and apples to blowing up a rubber glove on his head.

Milkshake! presenter David Ribi, who will host the Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Easter event - Credit: Contributed

2. Dippy and David’s Egg-cellent Easter Adventure Event

Cost and how to book: Free, watch on the Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Facebook page and YouTube channel

David Ribi, star of Channel 5’s popular children’s show Milkshake!, is the host of Dippy and David’s Egg-cellent Easter Adventure Event, a new online show brought to you by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade.

It is available to watch now and sees the pair scour the park for all kinds of eggs, reveal fun facts about prehistoric creatures and make new friends along the way.

The park is set to reopen on April 12, in line with the Covid-19 roadmap, and you can book day tickets or a Roarr! Discovery Pass season ticket at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

The Hippodrome Circus is hosting Pirates Online! this Easter. - Credit: Contributed

3. Pirates Online! - Hippodrome Circus

Cost and how to book: £10, pre-order at hippodromecircus.co.uk/pirates and it will be available to stream from April 1 - a ticket entitles you to two weeks unlimited viewing

Join Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny, played by family favourites Jack Jay and Johnny Mac, as they defend the port of Great Yarmouth to fend off Evil Captain Blackeye, played by James Franklin, and his band of cut throat buccaneers.

They will be will be joined by an amazing array of swashbuckling circus performers, dancing port dwellers and mysterious mermaids emerging from the historic Hippodrome water spectacular.

This special edition of its popular Easter show was created, rehearsed and recorded behind closed doors.

You can take part in Easter egg hunts over the holidays (stock image) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Wild Kids Woodland Sessions/Minis Woodland Play Sessions/Private Family Sessions with Egg Hunt

Cost and how to book: Wild Kids: £30, Minis: £20, Egg Hunt: £35, book at outthereforestschool.co.uk/events, Out There Forest School, Wood Farm, Deopham Road, Attleborough, NR17 1AJ (see full details of how to get there on the website)

Out There Forest School offers woodland adventures for children and families and events are running with coronavirus safety measures in place this Easter.

The Wild Kids Woodland Sessions, which are booked in a block of two with small and consistent groups, are for unaccompanied children aged five to 11, with all sessions led by qualified and insured Forest School Leaders.

They will learn new skills, including fire lighting, tool work, natural craft, ropes, ID skills and cooking and hot and cold drinks and snacks are included.

There are also Minis Woodland Play Sessions running over the holidays aimed at infant school children.

On April 3, 4, 10 and 11, you can also hire the site for a private family session for a maximum of two households or up to six people, which includes an Easter craft activity, egg hunt and toasting marshmallows on the campfire.

Garlic Theatre present online show Eggs on Legs. - Credit: Garlic Theatre

5. Norwich Puppet Theatre Online Shows - Eggs on Legs/Beastly Belle

Cost and how to book: Eggs on Legs (ages 3+): Available now until April 4, Beastly Belle (ages 4+): April 3 to 11, £10 for small households (up to four people), £12 for larger households (over four people), £5 for an extra household to watch with you, book at puppettheatre.co.uk and the link will be emailed to you

Meet a family of zany Eggs on Legs, living in a lost pocket of the globe.

One day the wind blows a huge egg into their tree and they are excited to play with it. But what happens if it hatches, and can they protect it from the slithery snake?

Garlic Theatre conjure a poetic, Dr Seuss world full of puppets and music and it promises to be a cracking family show.

Beastly Belle is presented by Norwich Puppet Theatre and is a new twist on an old tale, inspired by the iconic era of 1920s and 30s cinema.

Young heroine Belle is plucked from a life of poverty by Merill, a greedy film producer who sweeps her off her feet and into fame and fortune in the movies.

Caught up in the glitz and glamour, Belle forgets her roots and becomes caught up in a world obsessed with good looks.

The show features a skilful mix of puppetry, film projections and an original musical score.