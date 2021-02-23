How you can have a Britain's Got Talent star perform on your doorstep

Video

Published: 5:42 PM February 23, 2021

He is a favourite on theatre stages around the country and proved a hit on Britain's Got Talent with his misheard lyric routine.

And now you can see a performance by comedy star Ben Langley from your own front door.

The 46-year-old, from Tacolneston, near Attleborough, came up with the idea of Ben Langley on Your Doorstep a few weeks ago and launched his idea online after prime minister Boris Johnson's announcement on how the country would come out of lockdown.

Comedy performer Ben Langley. - Credit: Archant

He said the 20 minute "jam-packed" shows were not only a way to practise his comedy variety act but also a means to use his skills to earn money for his family when theatre work was not available.

But most importantly it was to make people laugh.

Mr Langley, who is married to a performing arts teacher whom he has two sons with, said: "I have had to think on my feet. I have been an idiot on the stage for so long now it is the only way I can work. I had to look into myself to see what I could do."

He added it was catastrophic to not be able to put on live shows for audiences for more than a year since lockdown restrictions were introduced but was positive now the prime minister had given out clear dates for a gradual unlocking.

Ben Langley during the audition stage for ITV1's talent show, Britain's Got Talent. Photo: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames ITV/PA Wire - Credit: PA

In a message to all creative artists and performers, Mr Langley said: "It is not too long. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We will be back on the stage hearing the audience reaction. There are brighter times ahead."

He will carry out his doorstep performances, which cost £50, "come rain or shine" adding: "Whatever people want, I'll go out there and do it. It will make me happy and give me a purpose and hopefully put a smile on people's faces. I''m looking forward to meeting people."

Mr Langley, who started practising his act aged 18 in Covent Garden, London, said his new venture was like going back to his entertainment roots in which he performed to crowds for 20 years in all weathers, from blizzards to blazing sunshine.

The performer, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2018, will include a variety of skills and jokes in his doorstep act include juggling machetes and apples to blowing up a rubber glove on his head.

To book email TheBenLangleyShow@gmail.com