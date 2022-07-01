News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Some of the best pictures from day two of the Royal Norfolk Show

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:58 AM July 1, 2022
Louie Farrington, 10-months-old, excitied to be wearing the new Norwich City Football Club shirt.

Louie Farrington, 10-months-old, excitied to be wearing the new Norwich City Football Club shirt. - Credit: Archant

About 90,000 revellers from across the county enjoyed a memorable day out during the two days of the Royal Norfolk Show.

Organisers said the two-day event had been the "best show for a generation" as people from all over Norfolk gathered for what is considered a crown jewel in the Norfolk calendar.

Visitors on the second day of the event on Thursday enjoyed a warm day at the Norfolk Showground with many enjoying local food and colourful displays.

Here's some of the best pictures from the second day of the Royal Norfolk Show.



Sunday Charcuterie at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sunday Charcuterie at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Norfolk Peer Potatoes at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Peer Potatoes at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Best looks from the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Best looks from the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

J&S Artisans at The Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

J&S Artisans at The Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Honey stand at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Honey stand at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Entrants in the interbreed beef cattle competition at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Entrants in the interbreed beef cattle competition at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Archant

Ben Maskell with his beef supreme champion, four-year-old Whinfell Park Opal Fruit.

Ben Maskell with his beef supreme champion, four-year-old Whinfell Park Opal Fruit. - Credit: Archant

Alfie aged 20 months old at the Royal Norfolk show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Alfie aged 20 months old at the Royal Norfolk show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Flower Tent at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Flower Tent at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Anna from J&S Artisans at The Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Anna from J&S Artisans at The Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Neil's Yard at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Neil's Yard at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Jarrolds fashion team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Jarrolds fashion team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Royal Norfolk Show Day 2 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show Day 2 Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

