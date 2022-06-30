'The best for a generation' - Royal Norfolk Show organisers hail 2022 event
- Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant
“It’s been the best show for a generation.”
That’s the message from organisers behind this year’s Royal Norfolk Show.
Predictions of 90,000 visitors to the two-day event at the Norfolk Showground remain on target after an "amazing" turnout.
The number of adult tickets was the highest amount sold in years and more than 8,250 school children attended to enjoy everything on offer.
Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, explained that it was important to focus on much more than just numbers.
He said: “There has been such a different mix of visitors to this year’s show, from first-timers to those who had been away for a number of years.
“A highlight for me has been observing and looking at people enjoying the day.
“If you take a step back and look at the show as a whole, it has come back stronger after the longest break it has had since the Second World War.
“We wanted to bring back a show that everyone knows and loves and it’s been a resounding success.
“The best show for a generation.”
Visitors to the show on the second day, were met with minimal traffic disruptions and enjoyed a warm day free of rain.
In the morning, the RAF Falcons freefall team had to circle the showground for around 10 minutes before their descent due to the low-lying cloud.
More crowds than ever could watch from the Grand Ring due to some of the grandstands being removed to add more viewing areas.
As a result of the good weather, floral displays around the show added a stunning splash of colour. This was a theme replicated with the show’s fashion this year – both chic and vibrant.
Mr Nicholas added: “We have brought back a show which is more sustainable. It’s been a strong one.
“We are already looking towards next year and plan on creating more community group involvement, investing in more STEM and technological innovation, and reinforcing the connection with agriculture and education.
“We want to give people compelling reasons to keep coming back for years to come and to buy their tickets again and again.”
The Royal Norfolk Show is estimated to bring in £20m for the local economy.