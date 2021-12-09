News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All you need to know ahead of the Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:06 AM December 9, 2021
The 2017 firework display lights-up Cromer Pier.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks are returning for 2022. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Head to the Norfolk coast to celebrate the start of 2022 at the Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the event on Saturday, January 1, which is returning for its 23rd year. 

What can I expect and what are the timings? 

The main fireworks display takes place at 5pm and it has once again been created by Titanium Fireworks Ltd and will be set off from Cromer Pier.

Visitors are advised to arrive early as the town gets very busy for this event.

Cromer celebrates the New Year with a huge firework display from the pier.Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The fireworks in Cromer are set off from the pier. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The full programme for the afternoon is as follows: 

-2pm - Registration opens at Cromer Museum for volunteer bucket collectors.
-2pm to 4.30pm - Torches for procession and mulled wine on sale outside Cromer Museum. Tea, coffee and other refreshments will be on sale at Cromer Church.
-2.30pm - Registration opens at Cromer Pier Forecourt for fun run.
-3pm - Fun run starts at Cromer Pier Forecourt (organised by North Norfolk Beach Runners).

-4.30pm - Torchlight procession leaves Cromer Church (torches on sale all day, at £1.50 each, outside Cromer Museum).
5pm - Fireworks display starts at Cromer Pier.

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Antony Kelly

Thousands of people watch the New Year's Day fireworks in Cromer. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Where can I park at the Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks? 

The nearest car parks to Cromer Pier are Meadow Road, Cadogan Road and Runton Road - see all car parks at north-norfolk.gov.uk

Alternatively, see the train timetable on the Greater Anglia website.

Is the event free to attend? 

Yes, but make sure to give generously in the collection buckets, which raise money for the fireworks display each year alongside local charities and organisations.

Email Janet at deputy@cromer-tc.gov.uk to get involved in collecting (ID will be required). 

What else will there be to do?

Many shops and cafés around Cromer will be open during the day.

New Year's Day Fireworks at Cromer

There are activities all afternoon at the Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks. - Credit: Colin Finch

Will there be any accessible facilities?

A Place to Change facility will be available to use at North Norfolk Information Centre in Louden Road (NR27 9EF).

Can I take photos at the display?

While drones are not allowed, a photography competition is running for amateur photographers with the deadline for entries January 21 and details at cromer-tc.gov.uk/fireworks.htm

