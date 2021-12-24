News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Video

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks to go ahead with big changes

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:19 PM December 24, 2021
Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Antony Kelly

The Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Display 2022 is still go ahead. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

New Year's Day will still go off with a bang in Cromer with the fireworks display set to go ahead, but big changes have been made due to Covid.

The free event is returning for its 23rd year on Saturday, January 1 and it attracts thousands of people.

Following the recent rise in Covid cases and the Omicron variant, the committee provided an update on its Facebook page telling people it was still happening but will be different to normal. 

The main fireworks display, created by Titanium Fireworks Ltd, will still take place at 5pm and it will be set off from Cromer Pier. 

However, many of the afternoon events have been cancelled with the torchlight procession and fun run not going ahead and the church not open to the public. 

Attendees are also advised to do a lateral flow test before coming, wear a face covering and socially distance from other groups. 

To reduce the risk of handling cash, people can donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cromer-new-years-day-fireworks-official, though there will still be collection buckets. 

The money collected goes towards the cost of the display and grants to local charities and organisation.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Dereham teenager called up by England
  2. 2 Police closed part of A47 due to concerns for man's safety
  3. 3 Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58
  1. 4 GP surgery criticised for 'incredible lack of empathy'
  2. 5 How Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different in Norfolk this year
  3. 6 Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed
  4. 7 Village bid to save pub from being sold for housing
  5. 8 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
  6. 9 'Mini Nightingales' could be set up at Norfolk hospitals for Omicron surge
  7. 10 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft
Norfolk Live News
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickman's restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The 'ice rink' was found to just be plastic squares sprayed with water. Insert: The Seeley Family

Christmas

Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A bird's eye view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

90pc of intensive care Covid patients at Norfolk hospital are unvaccinated

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon