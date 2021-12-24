Video
Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks to go ahead with big changes
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
New Year's Day will still go off with a bang in Cromer with the fireworks display set to go ahead, but big changes have been made due to Covid.
The free event is returning for its 23rd year on Saturday, January 1 and it attracts thousands of people.
Following the recent rise in Covid cases and the Omicron variant, the committee provided an update on its Facebook page telling people it was still happening but will be different to normal.
The main fireworks display, created by Titanium Fireworks Ltd, will still take place at 5pm and it will be set off from Cromer Pier.
However, many of the afternoon events have been cancelled with the torchlight procession and fun run not going ahead and the church not open to the public.
Attendees are also advised to do a lateral flow test before coming, wear a face covering and socially distance from other groups.
To reduce the risk of handling cash, people can donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cromer-new-years-day-fireworks-official, though there will still be collection buckets.
The money collected goes towards the cost of the display and grants to local charities and organisation.
Most Read
- 1 The Dereham teenager called up by England
- 2 Police closed part of A47 due to concerns for man's safety
- 3 Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58
- 4 GP surgery criticised for 'incredible lack of empathy'
- 5 How Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different in Norfolk this year
- 6 Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed
- 7 Village bid to save pub from being sold for housing
- 8 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
- 9 'Mini Nightingales' could be set up at Norfolk hospitals for Omicron surge
- 10 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft