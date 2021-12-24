Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks to go ahead with big changes

Video

The Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Display 2022 is still go ahead. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

New Year's Day will still go off with a bang in Cromer with the fireworks display set to go ahead, but big changes have been made due to Covid.

The free event is returning for its 23rd year on Saturday, January 1 and it attracts thousands of people.

Following the recent rise in Covid cases and the Omicron variant, the committee provided an update on its Facebook page telling people it was still happening but will be different to normal.

The main fireworks display, created by Titanium Fireworks Ltd, will still take place at 5pm and it will be set off from Cromer Pier.

However, many of the afternoon events have been cancelled with the torchlight procession and fun run not going ahead and the church not open to the public.

Attendees are also advised to do a lateral flow test before coming, wear a face covering and socially distance from other groups.

To reduce the risk of handling cash, people can donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cromer-new-years-day-fireworks-official, though there will still be collection buckets.

The money collected goes towards the cost of the display and grants to local charities and organisation.