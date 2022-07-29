Two Norfolk glamping sites named among best in UK

One of the yurts at Raynham Estate's Wild Meadow glamping site. Picture: Supplied by Raynham - Credit: Archant

Forget scratchy sleeping bags and the hassle of pitching a tent and visit one of these top notch glamping sites in Norfolk.

Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury travel magazine, has rounded up its top picks for a luxury al fresco break.

It comes after a boom in staycations in recent years due to the Covid pandemic.

Many people are also choosing to holiday closer to home this summer due to long queues and flight cancellations at airports.

Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the Little Masingham Estate features in the list as the best place for "rewilding yourself".

In particular, Condé Nast recommends its new railway carriages called Myrtle and Beryl which launched this year in a meadow.

Also in the list is the Wild Meadow at the Raynham Estate, where you can stay in family-sized yurts, with wood burners inside and campfire pits outside.