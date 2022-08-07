Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?

Gallery

Ravers of all ages headed to the Blickling Estate on Saturday night to party to the sounds of the white isle at Classic Ibiza.

Thousands of people from across the region were in the crowd at the National Trust-run estate, near Aylsham.

Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Gates opened at 5.30pm ahead of the music beginning at 6.30pm, with most people arriving early to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy a picnic.

Jose Luis, the Urban Soul Orchestra and Goldierocks wowed the crowd with various sets across the evening.

Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The event ended with a dance set and a spectacular laser light show.

During the show, some attendees were able to get a shout-out by emailing photos and messages in advance.

The event has been a sell-out success in Norfolk for many years and it tours around the UK.

Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza is the final summer 2022 concert to be held at the Blicking Estate this summer after Bryan Adams and Michael Bublé concerts in July.

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman



