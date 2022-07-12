Review: In scorching weather, Michael Bublé was chilled-out perfection

Review

After an almost three-year wait, following multiple postponements, Norfolk was more than ready to welcome the king of swing himself, Michael Bublé.

In an emotional introduction, Bublé thanked the thousands of concert-goers who flocked to the National Trust’s Blickling Hall on Monday, July 11.

Set on the grounds of the stately home, the warm weather was the perfect backdrop for the outdoor extravaganza.

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Without a minute to spare, the smooth-singing crooner asked the audience if they were “Feeling Good” with his opening performance.

From the first minute, it was evident he was on top form and ready to absorb himself in the cheers and cries from the audience.

While attendees were allowed to bring in blankets to sit on, it quickly became a standing gig as individuals and couples swayed to the music.

This was one of 15 UK dates on the rescheduled An Evening with Michael Bublé tour, which sees the four-time Grammy Award winner perform a series of open-air concerts at locations including stately homes and castles.

Based in the Gold Circle standing area, we had metaphorical front row seats with great views of the man himself, as well as his energetic backup singers and extremely talented musicians. You’ve never heard music like it as the orchestra’s sound boomed out across the estate.

From top pop hits and power ballads to swing and Elvis, Bublé reminded us again how versatile and talented he is. The Canadian star looked a picture of perfection as he performed.

The crowds were treated to a whole host of hits with covers such as When You're Smiling and Cry Me a River alongside his own songs like Higher, Home, Everything, and a new one written during lockdown entitled I'll Never Not Love You.

He also declared his appreciation of Pride, as he singled out a fan waving a “Gay 4 Bublé” sign, dedicating his performance of L O V E to the man in the front row.

In his typical, effortless style, you felt as if you were on stage and part of the show with him; dancing, singing, and even laughing at the sweary bits. This is a man who obviously relishes the chance to share his spectacular vocals with the thousands of people who enjoy listening to them.

