7 major Christmas shows and pantos running in Norfolk

The cast of Norwich Theatre Royal's 2022 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography

From a festive extravaganza on Cromer Pier to a star-studded pantomime in the city, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk this Christmas.

Richard Guantlett, Sally Hodgkiss and Joe Tracini in costume looking forward to the start of Norwich Theatre Royal's Jack and the Beanstalk production - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography - @richardjarmy

1. Jack and the Beanstalk, Norwich Theatre Royal

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: December 10-January 7

Price: £10-£32.50, buy on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000

Families are in for a fee, fi, fo, fun time watching this classic panto, which tells the story of hero Jack who swaps his family cow for a bag of magic beans.

Joe Tracini is back by popular demand, taking on the title role this Christmas, and it also stars comedian Rufus Hound, Casualty's Amanda Henderson and EastEnders' Dayle Hudson.

Audience favourite Richard Gauntlett returns as the dame for his 22nd year at the venue.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

2. Thursford Christmas Spectacular, Thursford

Where: Thursford Collection, Thursford, Fakenham, NR21 0AS

When: November 8-December 23

Price: From £41, buy on the Thursford Christmas Spectacular website or call 01328 878477

This much-loved Christmas extravaganza is back for its 45th anniversary in 2022 with non-stop singing, dancing, humour and variety.

With a cast of 130, it is the biggest festive show of its kind in Europe and it is expected to sell-out so make sure to get your tickets early.

The Christmas Spectacular returns to the Hippodrome Circus this year. - Credit: Contributed

3. Christmas Spectacular Circus and Water Show, Great Yarmouth

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: December 10-January 8

Price: £14-£40, buy tickets on Hippodrome Circus website or call 01493 738877

The Christmas Spectacular returns to Great Yarmouth, featuring Jack Jay and Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley alongside an international cast.

It is an alternative to panto and it combines the festive spirit of Christmas with the magic of circus.

Snow White is coming to King's Lynn this Christmas. - Credit: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

4. Snow White, King's Lynn

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW

When: December 7-31

Price: £17-£23, buy on the King's Lynn Corn Exchange website or call 01553 764864

Head to west Norfolk for this truly wicked panto adventure, with Ian Marr as Dame Dotty and Scott Cripps as Herbie Vore the Vegetarian Huntsman.

Journey through the enchanted forest with Snow White and expect plenty or surprises along the way.

Dancers at the Cromer Pier Christmas Show. - Credit: Openwide Coastal

5. The Cromer Pier Christmas Show, Cromer

Where: Cromer Pier Pavilion Theatre, Cromer, NR27 9HE

When: November 26-December 30

Price: £15-£28, buy on the Cromer Pier website or call 01263 512495

The Cromer Pier Christmas Show will warm your heart and get you well and truly in the Christmas spirit, featuring an eight-metre video wall taking special effects to the next level.

Expect speciality acts, powerhouse vocals, spellbinding dance routines and much more in a show hosted by Norfolk's Olly Day for the 13th year.

The Diss Corn Hall 2022 panto is Sleeping Beauty, produced by SparkLive Pantomimes. - Credit: SparkLive Pantomimes

6. Sleeping Beauty, Diss

Where: The Corn Hall, 10 St Nicholas Street, Diss, IP22 4LB

When: December 17-31

Price: £12.50-£14.50, buy on The Corn Hall website or call 01379 652241

Join Princess Aurora, Muddles, Dame Victoria Sponge, Fairy Lights, King Bumble and the evil Carabose for a spellbinding show.

SparkLive Pantomimes is the new producer this year and audiences can expect dazzling costumes, glittering scenery, special effects and slapstick.

West End actor Killian Donnelly is the voice of the magic mirror in Snow White. - Credit: Nick Earnshaw/SLT

7. Snow White, Sheringham

Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE

When: December 10-31

Price: £10-£15, buy on the Sheringham Little Theatre website or call 01263 822347

The Evil Queen thinks she is the most trending topic on Instagram, but Snow White’s beauty stands in her way.

Snow White, along with Nurse Jolly Jabs, must escape into Sheringham Woods to get away from her.

The show also features West End actor Killian Donnelly, currently starring in The Phantom of the Opera, as the pre-recorded voice of the magic mirror.