7 major Christmas shows and pantos running in Norfolk
- Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography
From a festive extravaganza on Cromer Pier to a star-studded pantomime in the city, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk this Christmas.
1. Jack and the Beanstalk, Norwich Theatre Royal
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: December 10-January 7
Price: £10-£32.50, buy on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000
Families are in for a fee, fi, fo, fun time watching this classic panto, which tells the story of hero Jack who swaps his family cow for a bag of magic beans.
Joe Tracini is back by popular demand, taking on the title role this Christmas, and it also stars comedian Rufus Hound, Casualty's Amanda Henderson and EastEnders' Dayle Hudson.
Audience favourite Richard Gauntlett returns as the dame for his 22nd year at the venue.
2. Thursford Christmas Spectacular, Thursford
Where: Thursford Collection, Thursford, Fakenham, NR21 0AS
When: November 8-December 23
Price: From £41, buy on the Thursford Christmas Spectacular website or call 01328 878477
This much-loved Christmas extravaganza is back for its 45th anniversary in 2022 with non-stop singing, dancing, humour and variety.
With a cast of 130, it is the biggest festive show of its kind in Europe and it is expected to sell-out so make sure to get your tickets early.
3. Christmas Spectacular Circus and Water Show, Great Yarmouth
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: December 10-January 8
Price: £14-£40, buy tickets on Hippodrome Circus website or call 01493 738877
The Christmas Spectacular returns to Great Yarmouth, featuring Jack Jay and Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley alongside an international cast.
It is an alternative to panto and it combines the festive spirit of Christmas with the magic of circus.
4. Snow White, King's Lynn
Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW
When: December 7-31
Price: £17-£23, buy on the King's Lynn Corn Exchange website or call 01553 764864
Head to west Norfolk for this truly wicked panto adventure, with Ian Marr as Dame Dotty and Scott Cripps as Herbie Vore the Vegetarian Huntsman.
Journey through the enchanted forest with Snow White and expect plenty or surprises along the way.
5. The Cromer Pier Christmas Show, Cromer
Where: Cromer Pier Pavilion Theatre, Cromer, NR27 9HE
When: November 26-December 30
Price: £15-£28, buy on the Cromer Pier website or call 01263 512495
The Cromer Pier Christmas Show will warm your heart and get you well and truly in the Christmas spirit, featuring an eight-metre video wall taking special effects to the next level.
Expect speciality acts, powerhouse vocals, spellbinding dance routines and much more in a show hosted by Norfolk's Olly Day for the 13th year.
6. Sleeping Beauty, Diss
Where: The Corn Hall, 10 St Nicholas Street, Diss, IP22 4LB
When: December 17-31
Price: £12.50-£14.50, buy on The Corn Hall website or call 01379 652241
Join Princess Aurora, Muddles, Dame Victoria Sponge, Fairy Lights, King Bumble and the evil Carabose for a spellbinding show.
SparkLive Pantomimes is the new producer this year and audiences can expect dazzling costumes, glittering scenery, special effects and slapstick.
7. Snow White, Sheringham
Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE
When: December 10-31
Price: £10-£15, buy on the Sheringham Little Theatre website or call 01263 822347
The Evil Queen thinks she is the most trending topic on Instagram, but Snow White’s beauty stands in her way.
Snow White, along with Nurse Jolly Jabs, must escape into Sheringham Woods to get away from her.
The show also features West End actor Killian Donnelly, currently starring in The Phantom of the Opera, as the pre-recorded voice of the magic mirror.