Why town's panto will be more magical than ever this Christmas

While panto season is still a few months away, preparations are in full swing at theatres across the region.

This year's festive offering at the Diss Corn Hall is Sleeping Beauty, which will run from December 17 to 31.

It is set to be bigger and better than ever with new producer SparkLive Pantomimes, which is based in Norfolk.

Ryan Holt, producer and managing director of SparkLive, said: “We are thrilled to be working with The Corn Hall and bringing a spectacular show to the town this December.

"Pantomime is often the first time children are introduced to theatre and so it’s really important to make it a special and magical experience.

"We will be transforming the venue’s stage into a more traditional space with a proscenium arch as we raise the quality of pantomime even further in the town."

The scenery is being designed and supplied by Suffolk-based Scenic Projects, which also supplies the West End.

Tickets start from £12.50 and can be bought online, by calling 01379 652241 or in person at the box office.