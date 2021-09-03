'Good to get back in a crowd' - Campers arrive at Sundown Festival

Gallery

Published: 5:49 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM September 3, 2021

Campers arriving at the Norfolk Showground for the Sundown Festival. From left, Anneka Thomas, Immy Cerely, Katy and Francesca Willenberg, and Lily Bradley, all from Woodbridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Excitement was in the air at the Norfolk Showground as Sundown Festival returned for its ninth edition.

The campsite opened at midday on Friday and thousands of festival-goers headed there early to bag the best pitches, causing some delays along the A47.

The main programme kicks off on Saturday afternoon and the headliners are rapper Bugzy Malone and drum and bass band Rudimental, with the event ending on Sunday.

Campers arriving at the Norfolk Showground for the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Other big name acts performing on the Main Stage include Joel Corry, Becky Hill and Example.

Harry Rutter, 22, from Peterborough, said: "I can’t wait to see Becky Hill and I’m really excited because I’m a really big fan and I can’t wait to hear some of her new music."

There are three other stages at the site, which are The Castle, The Nest and Mystree and there is also a VIP area.

Festival-goers were excited to be back after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ben Jolley, 27, from Cambridgeshire, said: "I’m looking forward to getting back to a festival.

"After so long and with a year away it is just good to get back in a crowd and to hear some live music."

Those going to the festival need to show their NHS Covid Pass to enter.

They need to register either a positive PCR test taken 10 to 180 days prior to arrival, two vaccine doses received at least a fortnight ago or a negative lateral flow test.

Speaking ahead of the event, Kris Barnard, Norfolk Constabulary chief inspector, said: “We want everyone to have a good time, but we also have to remember that some people may feel uncomfortable being amongst so many others after lockdown.

Campers arriving at the Norfolk Showground for the Sundown Festival. Aby Gooch, Sophie Platford, Rosie Nichols and Georgia Lee, from Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I’d encourage festival goers to respect each other’s approach to the event, and keep a safe social distance where you can."

Norfolk Police has also reminded drivers not to park on verges or in surrounding car parks without permission, with parking available on-site which must be pre-booked on the Sundown website.

The stage times for Sundown Festival have now been released on the app.

