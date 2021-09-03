Gallery
'Good to get back in a crowd' - Campers arrive at Sundown Festival
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Excitement was in the air at the Norfolk Showground as Sundown Festival returned for its ninth edition.
The campsite opened at midday on Friday and thousands of festival-goers headed there early to bag the best pitches, causing some delays along the A47.
The main programme kicks off on Saturday afternoon and the headliners are rapper Bugzy Malone and drum and bass band Rudimental, with the event ending on Sunday.
Other big name acts performing on the Main Stage include Joel Corry, Becky Hill and Example.
Harry Rutter, 22, from Peterborough, said: "I can’t wait to see Becky Hill and I’m really excited because I’m a really big fan and I can’t wait to hear some of her new music."
There are three other stages at the site, which are The Castle, The Nest and Mystree and there is also a VIP area.
Festival-goers were excited to be back after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack
- 2 Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
- 3 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
- 4 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
- 5 People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'
- 6 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
- 7 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
- 8 Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer
- 9 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
- 10 Bakery chain launches café-restaurant in Holt
Ben Jolley, 27, from Cambridgeshire, said: "I’m looking forward to getting back to a festival.
"After so long and with a year away it is just good to get back in a crowd and to hear some live music."
Those going to the festival need to show their NHS Covid Pass to enter.
They need to register either a positive PCR test taken 10 to 180 days prior to arrival, two vaccine doses received at least a fortnight ago or a negative lateral flow test.
Speaking ahead of the event, Kris Barnard, Norfolk Constabulary chief inspector, said: “We want everyone to have a good time, but we also have to remember that some people may feel uncomfortable being amongst so many others after lockdown.
"I’d encourage festival goers to respect each other’s approach to the event, and keep a safe social distance where you can."
Norfolk Police has also reminded drivers not to park on verges or in surrounding car parks without permission, with parking available on-site which must be pre-booked on the Sundown website.
The stage times for Sundown Festival have now been released on the app.