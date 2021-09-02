News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Drivers warned not to park on grass verges ahead of Sundown Festival

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:58 AM September 2, 2021   
Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danie

Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police have warned drivers looking to park on grass verges around the Sundown Festival that they will face fines as officers prepare for their operation at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

The ninth edition of the popular music festival is taking place this weekend, with thousands set to attend as artists including Rudimental, Bugzy Malone and Becky Hill take to the stage. 

Those travelling in the area have been warned to expect delays as a traffic management plan is in place in the area, which will see those who try to park on grass verges or other car parks without permission punished.

Crowds at Sundown. Pic: Lee Blanchflower.

Crowds at Sundown. Pic: Lee Blanchflower. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

It comes as officers prepare to police the festival, warning they will be looking out for underage drinkers and searching attendees bags for illegal drugs.

Those in possession will face being ejected from the festival and could see further police action taken against them.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "We want everyone to be able to make the most of this popular event in the best way possible, and as ever, police will be patrolling in the area, ready to respond when needed.

CROWD AT SUNDOWN 2014 - PAUL BAYFIELD

CROWD AT SUNDOWN 2014 - PAUL BAYFIELD

"If anyone has concerns over the weekend, please share these with officers or event stewards who will do their best to help.

Most Read

  1. 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  2. 2 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
  1. 4 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
  2. 5 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  3. 6 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
  4. 7 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
  5. 8 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
  6. 9 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
  7. 10 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey

"Some of the most straight-forward safety advice we can give to attendees includes not bringing valuable items with you to the event if you don’t need them, pace yourself when it comes to alcohol - nobody wants to be the one who got their group kicked out and look out for your mates, so that nobody finds themselves in a vulnerable or unsafe situation, just be smart.

"We want everyone to have a good time, but we also have to remember that some people may feel uncomfortable being amongst so many others after lockdown, and I’d encourage festival goers to respect each others' approach to the event, and keep a safe social distance where you can.”

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon