Drivers warned not to park on grass verges ahead of Sundown Festival

September 2, 2021

Police have warned drivers looking to park on grass verges around the Sundown Festival that they will face fines as officers prepare for their operation at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

The ninth edition of the popular music festival is taking place this weekend, with thousands set to attend as artists including Rudimental, Bugzy Malone and Becky Hill take to the stage.

Those travelling in the area have been warned to expect delays as a traffic management plan is in place in the area, which will see those who try to park on grass verges or other car parks without permission punished.

It comes as officers prepare to police the festival, warning they will be looking out for underage drinkers and searching attendees bags for illegal drugs.

Those in possession will face being ejected from the festival and could see further police action taken against them.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "We want everyone to be able to make the most of this popular event in the best way possible, and as ever, police will be patrolling in the area, ready to respond when needed.

"If anyone has concerns over the weekend, please share these with officers or event stewards who will do their best to help.

"Some of the most straight-forward safety advice we can give to attendees includes not bringing valuable items with you to the event if you don’t need them, pace yourself when it comes to alcohol - nobody wants to be the one who got their group kicked out and look out for your mates, so that nobody finds themselves in a vulnerable or unsafe situation, just be smart.

"We want everyone to have a good time, but we also have to remember that some people may feel uncomfortable being amongst so many others after lockdown, and I’d encourage festival goers to respect each others' approach to the event, and keep a safe social distance where you can.”