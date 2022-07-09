Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Bryan Adams' Blickling concert?

Things to do

Gallery

Ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling, from left, Lorraine Samwell, Laura Browne, Carlene Fenn, and Jean Whiting, from Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Bryan Adams fans enjoyed an unforgettable night at the Blickling Estate as the singer brought his latest tour to Norfolk.

The Canadian star treated the audience to an evening of classic hits, including the Grammy award-winning (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.

Ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling, from left, Lorraine Samwell, Deano, Grant Donnelly, and Neil Savage. - Credit: Archant

He also performed some of his newer material, with the show celebrating his 15th album So Happy it Hurts released earlier this year.

The picturesque National Trust-run estate, near Aylsham, provided the perfect backdrop for the summer concert.

While it was a primarily standing gig, fans were allowed to bring chairs if they sat at the back.

Maggie and Chris Wraith ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

The support act for the show was rock band Feeder and there were food trucks and bars across the site.

Bryan Adams was the first of two summer concerts at Blickling, with fellow Canadian Michael Bublé taking to the stage on Monday.

Emma Snell and Ryan Kirby ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Concert goers ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Concert goers ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Crowds at the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Crowds at the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Naomi Palmer, left, and Tilly Burrows, ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Rebecca Mayhew and her daughter, Isobel, 13, ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Portuguese ladies from Great Yarmouth ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling, from left, Ana Reis, Sali Embalo (front), Marta Mendes, Ana Laurencio, Vanda Brito, and Maria Silva. - Credit: Archant

Ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling, from left, John and Lille Onions, and Sharon and Robin Lilley. - Credit: Archant

Karen Simmonds and her mum from Australia, Denise, ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Karen Edwards, left, from Wells, and Anji Amari from Holt ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

Ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling, from left, Katie Green, Alex Haylett, Sonia Loveday, and Stuart Loveday. - Credit: Archant



