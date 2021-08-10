Six places to ride a steam train in Norfolk
Norfolk is a hotspot for train lovers, with railways of all gauges up and down the county.
But where are they located and how can you get a dose of some transport nostalgia?
North Norfolk Railway
Where: Sheringham Station, NR26 8RA
Opening times: Timetable available at nnrailway.co.uk
Cost: Adults £15 children (3 to 15) £11, seniors (over 65) £14, dogs and bikes £2
It is all steam ahead on the north Norfolk coast as you ride from the Victorian seaside resort of Sheringham to the Georgian town of Holt, with stops in Weybourne and Kelling Heath Park along the way.
They also have a busy events programme, which is priced separately, including their popular gin train and the Norfolk Lights Express which launched last Christmas and is set to return and brighten up those dark winter nights once more.
The railway has just held its latest 1940s weekend which sees the station lead the town in dressing up in period costumes and holding wartime themed events.
Mid-Norfolk Railway
Where: Dereham Station, NR19 1DF
Opening times: Timetable available at mnr.org.uk
Cost: Adults from £16 with two children free, children (5 to 15) £5, under 5s free, concessions (over 60s, students, disabled) from £14, registered carers from £8, dogs and bikes £2
Ride on a heritage railway in the heart of Norfolk between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey, which offers unspoilt countryside views and you can also stop in villages such as Yaxham and Thuxton along the way.
They also run special events throughout the year, which have their own timetables and fares, including the The Flying Scotsman Experience in October and The Polar Express Train Ride at Christmas.
Bressingham Steam and Gardens
Where: Low Road, IP22 2AA
Opening times: Every day from March 27 to November 1, 10.30am to 5pm (5.30pm June to August)
Cost: Steam days: Adults £14.53, senior (65+) £13.63, children (3 to 16) £9.08, under 3s free, bressingham.merlintickets.co.uk
Bressingham offers a fun day out for all the family and features Alan Bloom's collection of plants and industrial, mainly steam-powered, engineering and it has been open to the public since 1961.
There are four train journeys to choose from and over four miles of narrow-gauge steam lines to explore and the attraction also boasts The Gallopers and a 20-acre garden. Non-steam days are Mondays and Tuesdays outside school holidays, where usually only one train and The Gallopers will be operating.
Wells and Walsingham Light Railway
Where: Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1QB
Opening times: Timetable available at wwlr.co.uk
Cost: Adult return £9.50, child return £7.50, under 4s free £2 off for over 65s on Fridays
Enjoy a big day out on the world's smallest public railway with steam trains running from Wells to the beautiful village of Walsingham, where you can visit its famous abbey.
Bure Valley Railway
Where: Aylsham Station, NR11 6BW
Opening times: Timetable available at www.bvrw.co.uk
Cost: Adult return (16+) £15, child (5 to 15) £7.50, child (0-4) free, dog £3.50
Enjoy a nostalgic ride on Norfolk's longest narrow gauge railway which runs between Aylsham and Wroxham, located at the heart of the Norfolk Broads.
The single trip between the two locations takes 45 minutes and runs over 18 miles through the picturesque Bure Valley countryside and stops in the villages Brampton, Buxton and Coltishall where you can hop off and explore.
Whitwell and Reepham Station
Where: Reepham, NR10 4GA
Opening times: Timetable available at whitwellstation.com
Cost: Adult return £3, child return £1
Whitwell and Reepham Railway Preservation Society was formed in 2008 and opened to the public in February 2009, which was exactly 50 years after the line was closed to passengers.
They also run events throughout the year and coming up is Steam Sunday on March 1, the Gin Train on March 7 and 1940s weekend on April 4 to 5.