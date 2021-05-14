Six North Norfolk beaches awarded blue flag status for summer 2021
Six north Norfolk beaches have kept their blue flag ratings for another year, while a west Norfolk beach has been awarded a seaside award by Keep Britain Tidy.
Across the East of England, 15 beaches have received blue flag awards and 20 seaside awards.
In Norfolk, Cromer, Sea Palling, Sheringham, Mundesley, East Runton and West Runton have all retained their blue flag rating while Hunstanton Main has received a seaside award.
The blue flag is an international quality mark for beaches, which is only awarded to coastal destinations that boast the highest water quality, facilities, safety, environmental education and management.
The seaside award, formally known as the quality coast award, is a nationwide standard for the best beaches across the UK.
Among the list of beaches in the area to keep its blue flag status is Sea Palling which was named as one of the UK's top ten blue flag beaches in 2019 by Condé Nast Traveller.
Many of the beaches along the north Norfolk coastline are expected to see an increase in visitors this summer as people choose to staycation rather than holiday abroad.
Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive said: “This year, more than ever, we are going to be relying on our country’s beautiful beaches to escape for a much-needed break after all the stresses and strains of the past year.
“From environmental education for the community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to creating beaches worthy of these awards."
Ms Ogden-Newton said because of the pandemic it had not been possible to celebrate the number of award-winning beaches around the UK's coastline and was happy to see an increase in the number of blue flag beaches on 2019's figures.
She said: “As we all plan our 2021 holidays much closer to home, thanks to the Blue Flag and Seaside Award those choosing to holiday in the East of England near one of its award-winning beach can be assured it will be clean and safe and meet the highest standards for water quality and management.”