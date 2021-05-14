Linnets playing with 'ridiculous freedom' - opposition boss

Published: 5:00 PM May 14, 2021

King's Lynn Town players celebrate Adam Marriott's late equaliser against Yeovil on the opening day of the National League season - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town head to Yeovil on Saturday playing with "ridiculous freedom" according to opposition boss Darren Sarll.

Sarrll saw his team held to a 2-2 draw at The Walks on the opening day of the season, and while much water has flowed under the bridge since then, he knows what to expect from Ian Culverhouse’s adventurous side.

“Every game for us is tough at the minute,“ said Sarrll, whose side have lost their last three games.

"King's Lynn are a team who are playing with ridiculous freedom at the moment.

“Since they came up, obviously their main goal was to regain their league status. Now, that they’ve done that, they’re playing with a lot of freedom at the minute, which translates into some very good football at times.

“A good game for us is winning and playing good football. For me, my focus is sorely on ourselves rather than what King's Lynn foresee winning.

“A good game for us is winning and playing good football. For me, my focus is sorely on ourselves rather than what King's Lynn foresee winning.

The Glovers sit just five places above Lynn and have been far from the dominant force they were expected to be at the start of the season.

Dayle Southwell celebrates his goal against Yeovil with Sonny Carey - Credit: Ian Burt

“Winning, losing, relegation or not, I still want to finish the season strongly,” Sarll told the club's official web site.

“We’ve got three home games out of four and I really want to inject some energy into the players and the football club. We’ve all suffered this season, and now is the time to start being that little bit brighter. “

Lynn have a fitness concern over midfielder Ryan Jarvis, who made a surprise return for the midweek defeat at Chesterfield after two months out, but didn't reappear for the second half because of a knee injury. Central defender Elkan Baggott could return - the on-loan Ipswich defender was on midweek FA Youth Cup duty with his club beaten by Liverpool in their semi-final.

Baggott’s busy season has seen him make his senior Ipswich debut in the EFL Trophy, make the first-team bench for a league game, sign a professional contract, receive a first senior call-up to the Indonesian national team - and join the Linnets on loan.

“I’ve learnt a lot at King’s Lynn, being thrown into the senior environment, and it’s been quite challenging," he said. "I think I’ve overcome it quite well and it’s an experience I’ve taken on.”