Linnets run out of steam in downpour

Published: 9:40 PM May 11, 2021

Two quickfire goal salvos took the fire our of Lynn’s bellies at Chesterfield in a match which finished with a torrential downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Lynn had more than held their own against the promotion hopefuls but went in 2-1 down after three goals inside four minutes.

The visitors were well in the game, but another spell early in the second half shattered their hopes of bringing anything back to Norfolk.

Ryan Jarvis, out of action for two months on furlough, made a surprise return in midfield for the Linnets, who were without central defender Elkan Baggott, who has a big FA Youth Cup semi-final against Liverpool for parent club Ipswich Town on Wednesday night.

Lynn survived an early scare when Jak McCourt curled a shot against Theo Richardson’s left-hand post, but the visitors had generally looked comfortable.

Jarvis and fellow ‘veteran’ Michael Gash were using all their experience to unsettle the hosts.

But then came a crazy four minutes, starting with a sucker punch for Lynn as Manny Oyeleke’s cross from the right somehow found Adi Yussuf, who stooped to knock the ball past Richardson.

Lynn were handed an equaliser two minutes later when McCourt was robbed by Sonny Carey, who headed into the area, beat one defender and slipped the ball past James Montgomery.

The craziness continued when George Carline fired in a low shot to put Chesterfield back in front.

So often for Lynn it’s a question of ‘how many?’ - and Chesterfield had the answer. Two minutes into the second half Lynn failed to clear and Joseph Yarney thumped it home from a yard then on 54 minutes Danny Rowe fired in a free-kick from fully 30 yards to make it 4-1.

Damage limitation was required and while Lynn got their passing game going again, there were few signs of a goal scoring threat.

Chesterfield: Montgomery, Carline, Yarney, Gunning, Maguire, Whittle (Evans 75), McCourt (Whelan 70), Oyeleke, Clarke, Yussuf (Dinanga 66), Rowe. Subs not used: Mandeville, Mitchell.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, McAuley, Denton, Jarvis (Payne 46), Clunan, Carey, Kiwomya (Jackson 62), Gash. Subs not used: Gyasi, Babos, Bastock.



