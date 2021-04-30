Big C's gratitude as 24-hour show's final fundraising figure revealed

Published: 7:48 AM April 30, 2021

Chris, left, and Jack Reeve raised more than £23,000 for the Big C with their 24-hour live stream. - Credit: Big C

The 24-hour show may have messed up their sleeping schedules, but Jack and Chris Reeve's efforts saw them raise more than £23,000 for a Norfolk charity.

The Talk Norwich City pair went live on their YouTube channel at 10am on Saturday and didn't power down until the same time the following day.

They were joined by a host of famous faces throughout the show, such as former City stars like Darren Huckerby, Grant Holt and Russell Martin.

And some of the current Canaries crop, including Todd Cantwell, Ben Gibson, Jordan Hugill, Adam Idah and Oliver Skipp, were among those who donated, contributing to a £23,295 final total raised for the Big C.

The charity's events and engagement manager Tom Holmes said: "An enormous thank you to Jack and Chris for everything you have done for Big C this season and especially such an epic fundraiser last weekend.

"What a difference you have made."