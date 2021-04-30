News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City FC

Big C's gratitude as 24-hour show's final fundraising figure revealed

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:48 AM April 30, 2021   
Chris, left, and Jack Reeve raised more than £23,000 for the Big C with their 24-hour live stream.

Chris, left, and Jack Reeve raised more than £23,000 for the Big C with their 24-hour live stream. - Credit: Big C

The 24-hour show may have messed up their sleeping schedules, but Jack and Chris Reeve's efforts saw them raise more than £23,000 for a Norfolk charity.

The Talk Norwich City pair went live on their YouTube channel at 10am on Saturday and didn't power down until the same time the following day.

They were joined by a host of famous faces throughout the show, such as former City stars like Darren Huckerby, Grant Holt and Russell Martin.

And some of the current Canaries crop, including Todd Cantwell, Ben Gibson, Jordan Hugill, Adam Idah and Oliver Skipp, were among those who donated, contributing to a £23,295 final total raised for the Big C.

The charity's events and engagement manager Tom Holmes said: "An enormous thank you to Jack and Chris for everything you have done for Big C this season and especially such an epic fundraiser last weekend.

"What a difference you have made."

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rachel Burrows and Kevin Prewitt, from Lowestoft

Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Mundford Road, Thetford, Norfolk

Buy a petrol station for £3.25m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Mark Eldridge, owner of the Massingham Stores, Post Office, and Cartshed Tearoom in Great Massingham

Video

'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Brockett, Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green (inset) were filming with other members of the TOWIE cast in Cromer

The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus