Norwich City stars hail duo as 24-hour live show raises £20,000
- Credit: Chris Reeve/TNC
A pair of nocturnal Norwich City fans have hit their £20,000 fundraising target after completing an ambitious 24-hour broadcast.
Chris and Jack Reeve of Talk Norwich City went live on their YouTube channel at 10am on Saturday and didn't power down until the same time the following day, all in the name of a cause close to both their hearts.
They were supporting the Big C, Norfolk's biggest cancer charity which supports thousands of people every year.
For them it was a personal mission, as both "used grief to fuel our fire" after each losing a parent to the disease.
They were far from alone during their challenge, as throughout the 24 hours they were joined by a number of famous faces from the Norwich City world.
Among others, former players including Darren Huckerby, Elliott Bennett and Russell Martin dropped in for a chat, as did BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey and BBC Radio Norfolk favourites Chris Goreham and Rob Butler.
And as they headed into the early hours of the morning, they were joined by Canaries fans from around the world such as New York City-based Canaries and Brazilian supporter Lucas La Torre.
While the exact final figure has yet to be announced, Jack and Chris took to social media at the end of their broadcast to announce they had managed "well over £20,000" in donations.
One of those who donated was City midfielder Oliver Skipp, on loan from Tottenham, who pledged £250 towards the final total.
They were given boosts by plenty of other Norwich favourites like Dean Ashton and Grant Holt, while Canaries defender Ben Gibson described it as an "incredible effort".
"Congratulations – you should be extremely proud," he added.
The pair had harboured hopes their broadcast would turn into a title party as City won 3-1 away at QPR, but Watford's 1-0 success against Millwall meant Daniel Farke's side would have to wait a little longer for the Championship trophy.
They were able to announce a new special edition kit paying homage to City supporters, though, before ending their stream and heading to bed for some well-deserved sleep.