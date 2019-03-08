'Teemu Pukki baby' - Norwich forward has starring role in techno advert for Manchester City clash

Hat trick hero Teemu Pukki claimed the match ball at the end of Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

While many broadcasters are hyping up Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero ahead of Norwich City's clash with Manchester City, all one Nordic network cares about is Teemu Pukki.

Äänet päälle ja nauti Teemu Pukki -hypestä bängerin säestyksellä!



Valioliiga jatkuu! Studio lauantaina 14.9. kello 16:20 alkaen. Illan kruunaa Norwich - Manchester City kello 19:25.



Viasat Jalkapallo & Viaplayhttps://t.co/woRY32zVbVhttps://t.co/4G1ajVR1Tj#Valioliiga pic.twitter.com/8f2oScXK9d — Viasat Urheilu (@ViasatUrheilu) September 11, 2019

Viasat Sport released an advert for Saturday's match which made it very clear who it thinks the star player will be.

The video - which says "Twitter keeps falling in love with Teemu Pukki after another goal" - shows the Canaries striker, who is Finnish, celebrating hitting the back of the net time after time along with social media reactions.

It also includes a techno inspired version of the 'Teemu Pukki baby' chant for the entirety of the advert.

The compilation is followed by the date and time of Saturday's Premier League face-off, which has a UK kick-off time of 5.30pm.

The Twitter post reads: "Turn on the sound and enjoy the Teemu Pukki jump with a band accompaniment."

The Canaries go into the game off the back of three Premier League losses and one win.

In their 3-1 win against Newcastle United, Pukki scored a hat-trick propelling him to a Fantasy Football favourite.

The Canaries' next game after Manchester City is Burnley FC on Saturday, September 21.

