Fantasy football players rush to snap up Norwich star Teemu Pukki after Newcastle hat-trick

Teemu Pukki of Norwich City in action at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 Paul Chesterton

A string of managers are queuing up to sign Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki - in Premier League Fantasy Football.

The Finnish international's hat-trick against Newcastle United, which earned him 17 points, have made him a hot property among the football fans taking part in the game.

Coupled with his strike at Anfield in the season opener against Liverpool, Pukki sits on top of the forward standings on 24 points.

And that has led to more than 700,000 further armchair managers bringing in Pukki, with his £6.7m price tag (since increased to £6.8m) looking a bargain.

With two assists against Newcastle at Carrow Road, Dereham's own Todd Cantwell has become an appealing cut-price midfield option for fans, although his £4.5m price tag has crept up to £4.6m following his impressive start to the season.

More than 200,000 players have added him to their fantasy squad so far this week.