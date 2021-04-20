Green smoke bomb as small group of fans gathers at Carrow Road
A small group of Norwich City fans gathered outside Carrow Road in expectation of title success on Tuesday night – but ultimately their efforts were in vain.
Norwich City lost 1-0 to visitors Watford, a result which saw the Canaries' Championship title rivals move to within five points.
A victory would have secured the trophy for City, and after a gathering at the stadium last week to celebrate promotion, a few supporters chanced another trip in hope of a title party.
While it was not the celebration they would have hoped for, they were still in good spirits and chanted as the team left the ground.
But police had to move on one group after they swore at Watford players and set off a green smoke bomb.
Fan Alfie Chennery said: "We’re season ticket holders and we go to every game so it’s really disappointing we couldn’t be in there cheering them on tonight."
Trio Ollie Stephenson, Harvey Hurrell and Liam Edwards had been waiting around since finishing college at 4pm.
"We’re gutted about the score but it’s fine – there’s more chances. We’ve still been promoted and I reckon we’ll still win the league," they said.
Many supporters were still watching from home, but the opening of some of the city's pub gardens gave some the chance to watch the game with their fellow fans.
The outdoor area at The Garden House in Pembroke Road was full, with several viewing angles of the game and the pleasant evening weather encouraging couples and bubbles to make the trip.
Billy Turner, who has supported the Canaries since the 1950s, was one of the first to arrive with his wife and fellow City fan Christine.
"This is the best way we can support. And it's good we can come to the pub for these last few games instead of being stuck at home," he said.
Andrew Chadwick was hoping his homemade tinfoil replica of the Championship trophy wouldn't be a bad omen, but he was sadly proven wrong.
But Norwich are still heavy favourites to win the league, and still boast a five-point lead at the top of the table.