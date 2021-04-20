City fans hit the pub in hope of celebrating Championship title

Published: 6:28 PM April 20, 2021

Norwich City fans watch the big game at The Garden House in Norwich. Andrew Chadwick, left, and brother-in-law Glenn Bridges. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Promotion, pub places and pints have already been taken care of – but there's one more thing City fans want to get done tonight.

If all goes well and Norwich City beat Watford, by 8pm the Canaries will be Championship winners and jubilant scenes will likely break out across the city.

At the Garden House in Pembroke Road there is already a party atmosphere, and a sea of yellow and green fills the pub's outdoor seating area.

Norwich City fans watch the big game at The Garden House in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Billy and Christine Turner were among the first to take their seats in the special area of the garden sealed off for City fans.

Mr Turner said: "We'd like to be there at the ground celebrating. Seeing Delia there the other night brought back a lot of memories. To go up tonight would be good after a brilliant season.

"This is the best way we can support. And it's good we can come to the pub for these last few games instead of being stuck at home.

"It would be nice to get the title against a good team in Watford."

Norwich City fans watch the big game at The Garden House in Norwich. Christine and Billy Turner were among the first to take their seats in front of the outdoor screen. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Andrew Chadwick was sat on the next table with his brother-in-law Glenn Bridges, and came prepared with their own foil cutout of the Championship trophy.

Mr Chadwick said: "If we do break the points record this season it will be a shame we weren't there to see it, but we'll be able to cheer next season hopefully.

"The trophy is a bit of fun really. My brother-in-law did it and got on the front of the EDP back in 2004.

"I don't want it to be a bad omen, but at least we'll be prepared if we do grab the title tonight."

Two police officers stopped by at kick-off to check on the garden, and were satisfied the dozens of punters were following Covid guidelines.

Landlord of The Garden House, Jonathon Childs. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"This is the busiest pub we've been to," one of the officers said to landlord Jonathon Childs.

Mr Childs said he was expecting a full house as City fans gathered to hopefully celebrate a second title success in three seasons.

He said: "It's good for Norwich and it's good for the Norfolk economy.

"It's wonderful we can open for it. We're doing everything safely and securely to do our part in the pandemic, but we're here for people to come out now as well."