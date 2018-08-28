Search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham lead Max Aarons’ chase

PUBLISHED: 07:59 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 06 February 2019

Max Aarons is being touted with the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Premeir League title challengers Spurs have reportedly targeted a summer swoop for Max Aarons.

The Daily Mirror claim Spurs have ‘stepped up their interest’ in the impressive teenage full back, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea during a breakthrough season at Carrow Road.

Aarons signed a new deal earlier this season, keeping him with the Canaries until at least 2023, but head coach Daniel Farke revealed at that time Premier League clubs were monitoring his talented right back.

Tottenham were previously touted with interest in the £15m-rated England youth defender in December.

City held onto their best talent in the January transfer window but speculation around the likes of Aarons, Emi Buendia, Jamal Lewis and Teemu Pukki is inevitable this summer if Norwich remain in the Championship.

The 19-year-old has been a key figure in the club’s Championship promotion push and will again be vital in this weekend’s East Anglian derby clash against Ipswich Town.

Aarons only made his full senior league debut for the club in the corresponding fixture at Portman Road in early September but has now scored three goals in 27 appearances and established himself as Farke’s first choice right back.

