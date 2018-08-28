Search

Advanced search

Video

Daniel Farke’s response to Tottenham’s reported interest in Max Aarons

PUBLISHED: 18:04 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:09 28 December 2018

Max Aarons already looks like he belongs at the top level Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons already looks like he belongs at the top level Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons will not be distracted by transfer speculation touting him with Premier League Spurs.

Aarons was linked with a £15m move in recent days, following reports clubs at home and abroad have been alerted to his stunning breakthrough.

Daniel Farke is under no pressure to offload his best talent in next month’s window, but the Canaries’ head coach also believes Carrow Road is the best place for the 18-year-old to flourish in a Championship promotion bid.

“In this business there can be no guarantees. You learn this the longer you work in it,” he said, speaking at Colney on Friday ahead of the visit of Derby. “But Max signed a new long-term contract a few weeks ago and he did that because he totally buys into our philosophy and our idea of how we want to develop him. He knows this is the right place for him to develop for such a young player.

“For me, quality is defined by performance over the mid to long term. You have to prove it over a longer period and Max can hopefully do that for us.

“Max can grow with this club and where there is a point when perhaps his development is quicker than that of the club then in the future there could be a moment that sees him move.

“I don’t see that after 19 games or that our development is slow as a club right now.

“This is the right place for him and I am pretty confident our supporters can enjoy him for a while yet. He appreciates he is allowed to play for the yellow shirt and in front of these fans.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Aarons’ costly mistake inside his own penalty area led to an opening goal for Nottingham Forest in Boxing Day’s titanic 3-3 draw - but that has been a rare blemish.

“It was probably his first big error after 20 senior games against good sides,” said Farke. “Of course we are always honest in the dressing room and we spoke about how his behaviour in that moment was not ideal.

“But I want my players to be brave and find good solutions, not to put the ball away in the stand or give it away. If I want him to do this I can’t criticise him too much for a mistake.

“He has to learn you don’t take a risk inside your own box in the 46th minute of a game.

“That perhaps is when an experienced player would play it long or put it out, when there is 20 seconds left before half-time.

“If you don’t accept a young player will make a mistake then we cannot go our way. Max will learn. He needs my support and he totally has it.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

Five men are wanted in connection with a stabbing in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Stonebridge drug dealer who sold heroin and cocaine in Buckinghamshire

Adam Naili has been jailed for four years (Pic: Thames Valley Police)

Appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Sudbury

Williams Way. PIcture: Google

Kenton schoolgirl winning design makes it onto the Mayor of London’s Christmas card

Diza D�Silva, from St Gregory�s Catholic Science College, won the Mayor of London's Christmas Card Competition

Queen’s Park sport’s centre exchanging unwanted Christmas presents for a free spa treatment

Eat, drink and be merry while you search for one-of-a-kind gifts at the Hackney Christmas Market.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans to demolish football ground revealed

Emerald Park is set to be demolished and replaced with 97 houses should Gorleston FC receive planning permission for their new stadium. Picture: James Bass

‘It will certainly be awkward’ - Key bridge for Norwich City fans to close for two months of the season

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists