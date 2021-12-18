Norfolk rugby star: Family's tough time is 'motivation' to perform

Norfolk's Ben Youngs says a tough time for his family is "easy motivation" to perform and brings them comfort. Pictured: Youngs during an England training session at Pennyhill Park, London, in November. - Credit: PA

Norfolk-born rugby star Ben Youngs is working harder than ever during "a tough time" for his family because his success on the pitch is bringing them comfort.

Youngs’ older brother and Leicester team-mate Tom is in Norfolk caring for his sick wife Tiffany, who previously recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

Ben Youngs' Leicester coach, Steve Borthwick, described the 32-year-old as the "hungriest as I've ever seen him".

Youngs, who played for Holt Rugby Club growing up, said his motivation came from his family.

"It’s been a tough time and it continues to be a tough time," he said.

"My responsibility is to try and bring some joy. That’s a pretty easy motivation for me. I want to be able to do that.

“I guess it’s challenging but my job is to perform and try and bring some smiles for 80 minutes at the weekend. That is my role within it and that is what I have got to do."

Youngs has played a key role for Leicester Tigers in their impressive start to the season and also featured for England in all three of their matches this autumn.



