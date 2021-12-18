News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Norfolk rugby star: Family's tough time is 'motivation' to perform

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 10:53 AM December 18, 2021
England’s Ben Youngs during an England training session at Pennyhill Park, London

Norfolk's Ben Youngs says a tough time for his family is "easy motivation" to perform and brings them comfort. Pictured: Youngs during an England training session at Pennyhill Park, London, in November. - Credit: PA

Norfolk-born rugby star Ben Youngs is working harder than ever during "a tough time" for his family because his success on the pitch is bringing them comfort.

Youngs’ older brother and Leicester team-mate Tom is in Norfolk caring for his sick wife Tiffany, who previously recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

Ben Youngs' Leicester coach, Steve Borthwick, described the 32-year-old as the "hungriest as I've ever seen him".

Youngs, who played for Holt Rugby Club growing up, said his motivation came from his family.

"It’s been a tough time and it continues to be a tough time," he said. 

"My responsibility is to try and bring some joy. That’s a pretty easy motivation for me. I want to be able to do that.

“I guess it’s challenging but my job is to perform and try and bring some smiles for 80 minutes at the weekend. That is my role within it and that is what I have got to do."

Youngs has played a key role for Leicester Tigers in their impressive start to the season and also featured for England in all three of their matches this autumn.


Most Read

  1. 1 Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich
  2. 2 Landlords of village pub leaving after 'incredible four years'
  3. 3 Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space
  1. 4 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
  2. 5 Mum and two children escape unhurt after rock smashes car windscreen
  3. 6 Thursford Christmas Spectacular cancels three days of shows due to Covid
  4. 7 Warning over imminent changes to Highway Code
  5. 8 Number of Covid patients treated in Norfolk hospital doubles in a week
  6. 9 Teacher didn't take proper action over ‘pupil threatening to kill himself’
  7. 10 'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to close
Rugby Union
Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination site in Liberty Shopping

Coronavirus | Video

What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
nicholas remblance

Coronavirus

'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
East Ruston Infant School after it achieved an "outstanding" Ofsted rating in 2011. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus

School closures in Norfolk due to Covid cases

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Interventional radiology

NHS

Hospital's new £7m centre already needs repairs

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon