Norfolk rugby star takes indefinite leave due to wife's illness

Published: 4:20 PM October 18, 2021

Tom Youngs has been granted indefinite leave in order to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness - Credit: PA

Leicester Tigers and England rugby star Tom Youngs is to take indefinite leave from his sporting duties to care for his wife Tiffany.

The Norfolk-born 34-year-old was granted leave ahead of the Gallagher Premiership season and has returned to the county to be with his family.

In a statement Leicester Tigers said: “Youngs has returned to his family home in Norfolk to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness.

“The period of leave will remain indefinite for Tom, as long as the Tigers forward feels necessary to remain in Norfolk."

Mrs Youngs had previously battled cancer after been diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma seven years ago.

Despite only given a month to live by doctors in 2018 she managed to make a full recovery and six months later she received the news she was cancer free.

Mrs Youngs later started website Roots Wellness to share her experiences and offer advice to others who are also battling cancer.