'If people don’t get on board with it they can go' - Linnets boss

Old habits die hard – and some King’s Lynn Town’s players appear to be struggling to adapt to life under manager Tommy Widdrington.

The former Southampton midfielder took over at Lynn in December following the departure of Ian Culverhouse, whose footballing philosophy appeared to have run out of steam as Lynn struggled in the National League.

Successive promotions had been built on a passing game that drew many plaudits, but Widdrington’s approach has been more robust and with very much a horses for courses attitude.

Widdrington has never had a bad word to say about the previous management regime, but it appears some of the lingering traits don’t sit well with him.

Lynn host Torquay United on Tuesday night, but his comments after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Solihull Moors – when his team blew a two-goal lead – sent a clear message to those who don’t toe the Widdrington line.

“It was a game when we knew exactly what we were doing in the way we wanted to play, that’s why I went with Mal (Linton) up front,” he said.

“It was a game to play into space not into feet, but there is an inherent thing at this football club that they all think they’re five-a-side players, that’s what it is. That’s the problem – they're brilliant on astroturf, they’re brilliant in five-a-side games, but you put them on a bigger pitch... some people just don’t want to put the ball into areas, where, quite frankly, they need to.

“If they don’t they’re not going to play, simple as that, because we are not good enough to pass our way through the opposition, that’s been proven in the first half of the season, so we have to do something different.

“If people don’t get on board with it they can go. I don’t give a monkey’s how long they’ve been here. There are certain people at this club have got their own ideas about the way the game should be played and they’ve got to get on board or they’ve got to get off. Simple.”