News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

Solihull Moors F.C

2

Gudger 60

Howe 88

King's Lynn Town F.C

2

Linton 10

Fernandez 52

More agony as chance goes begging for Linnets

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:30 PM March 5, 2022
Luis Fernandez was on target for King's Lynn Town at Solihull Moors

Luis Fernandez was on target for King's Lynn Town at Solihull Moors - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town dropped valuable points in their relegation battle. 

The Linnets surrendered a two-goal lead to share the points at Moors on a day when the first of the relegation places was confirmed – an indicator, if one was needed, that time is running out. 

Lynn got off to a dream start when Malachi Linton put them ahead with just 10 minutes on the clock. 

Central defender Luis Fernandez – who replaced Ross Barrows at half-time - made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half with his first goal of the season, and Lynn looked to be on their way to a valuable win. 

But Moors pulled one back on the hour mark when Alex Gudger put the ball in at a corner and with just two minutes remaining they were level, through Callum Howe. 

There was still time for Cam Hargreaves to try and put Lynn ahead again, but his effort was tipped around a post. 

In other matches at the bottom end of the table, Dover, the only team below Lynn, were thumped 6-0 at Barnet, a result which conformed relegation for the club that began the season with a deduction of 12 points. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New owners of Norfolk pub want to make it a 'jewel of the Broads'
  2. 2 Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years
  3. 3 Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals
  1. 4 Millionaire potato farmer closes Russian consulate in Norwich
  2. 5 Firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Norfolk property
  3. 6 ‘I’m prepared to die’ - Norfolk ex-soldier heading to Ukraine frontline
  4. 7 Police and council crack down on anti-social behaviour in Norfolk town
  5. 8 Principal retiring after 24 years rising through ranks at college
  6. 9 Man raped two women and defrauded six others he met on dating apps
  7. 10 Death of popular town crier 'accidental', inquest concludes

Weymouth lost 2-0 at home to FC Halifax and are now five points ahead of the Linnets, who have a game in hand. In the last safe spot are Aldershot, who were without a game; they’re 14 points ahead of Lynn from the same number of games. Then come Wealdstone, who lost 4-1 at Eastleigh. 

Solihull Moors: Boot, Clarke, Storer (Osborne 58), Howe, Gudger, Sbarra, Maycock, Barnett, Boyes, Dallas, Newton (Rooney 58). Subs not used: Cranston, McNally, Malcolm. 

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Denton, Bowry, Linton, A Jones, Sundire, Barrett (Omotayo 75), Barrows (Fernandez 46), Scott (Clunan 61), Hargreaves, Coulson. Subs not used: Hickman, Walker.

Att: 1,533

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Greyhound Pub in Tibenham where plans for seven holiday lodges were approved

Historic pub closes doors temporarily after tenant moves out

Sarah Hussain

person
The Wildfowler pub reopened under new ownership in December 2021.

Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Maja Anushka on the University of East Anglia campus, where she completed two degrees between 2017 and 2022

Opinion

I've got over £70,000 worth of debt... and I'm only 23 years old

Maja Anushka

Author Picture Icon
CCTV of stabbing in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich for which Thomas James (inset) has been jailed.

Video

Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon