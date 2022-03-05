More agony as chance goes begging for Linnets

King’s Lynn Town dropped valuable points in their relegation battle.

The Linnets surrendered a two-goal lead to share the points at Moors on a day when the first of the relegation places was confirmed – an indicator, if one was needed, that time is running out.

Lynn got off to a dream start when Malachi Linton put them ahead with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Central defender Luis Fernandez – who replaced Ross Barrows at half-time - made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half with his first goal of the season, and Lynn looked to be on their way to a valuable win.

But Moors pulled one back on the hour mark when Alex Gudger put the ball in at a corner and with just two minutes remaining they were level, through Callum Howe.

There was still time for Cam Hargreaves to try and put Lynn ahead again, but his effort was tipped around a post.

In other matches at the bottom end of the table, Dover, the only team below Lynn, were thumped 6-0 at Barnet, a result which conformed relegation for the club that began the season with a deduction of 12 points.

Weymouth lost 2-0 at home to FC Halifax and are now five points ahead of the Linnets, who have a game in hand. In the last safe spot are Aldershot, who were without a game; they’re 14 points ahead of Lynn from the same number of games. Then come Wealdstone, who lost 4-1 at Eastleigh.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Clarke, Storer (Osborne 58), Howe, Gudger, Sbarra, Maycock, Barnett, Boyes, Dallas, Newton (Rooney 58). Subs not used: Cranston, McNally, Malcolm.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Denton, Bowry, Linton, A Jones, Sundire, Barrett (Omotayo 75), Barrows (Fernandez 46), Scott (Clunan 61), Hargreaves, Coulson. Subs not used: Hickman, Walker.

Att: 1,533