News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Lynn boss keen to rebuild Norwich City ties

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM July 13, 2022
Norwich City head coach Dean Smith and King's Lynn Town's Josh Coulson

King's Lynn Town defender Josh Coulson chats to Norwich City head coach Dean Smith after the friendly match at The Walks - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tommy Widdrington says he is planning to rekindle the relationship between King’s Lynn Town and Norwich City. 

The Linnets faced their A47 neighbours in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, and while he was delighted at the quality of opposition, Widdrington was less enamoured at the relationship between the clubs. 

“We are going to make relationship with Norwich City that I can’t believe weren’t as close as they should have been with a club situated where we are,” said the Linnets boss. 

Lynn boss on new faces

“I know (Norwich boss) Dean (Smith) really well and (assistant) Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) really well, but I also know upstairs there because of my role when I was at (Bristol Rovers) so from that point of view I would like to think that we are going to have a much better relationship with City.” 

Lynn’s move up the ladder into the National League, made them a more attractive proposition for City to consider loaning them players. But while young Canaries Archie Mair and Simon Power were involved in the 2020-21 campaign, last season’s squad had no Norwich influences. 

Matt Dennis was on City’s books but it is understood Lynn turned down the chance to take him on loan – instead, the young striker headed to Southend where he scored seven goals in 15 starts. 

“Why we didn’t have him I have no idea,” said Widdrington, who took over at The Walks in December. “If he was available at the beginning of the season I have no idea why he wasn’t taken by this club.” 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Little girl and boy playing with garden water slide

Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon