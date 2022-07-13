Lynn boss keen to rebuild Norwich City ties

King's Lynn Town defender Josh Coulson chats to Norwich City head coach Dean Smith after the friendly match at The Walks - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tommy Widdrington says he is planning to rekindle the relationship between King’s Lynn Town and Norwich City.

The Linnets faced their A47 neighbours in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, and while he was delighted at the quality of opposition, Widdrington was less enamoured at the relationship between the clubs.

“We are going to make relationship with Norwich City that I can’t believe weren’t as close as they should have been with a club situated where we are,” said the Linnets boss.

“I know (Norwich boss) Dean (Smith) really well and (assistant) Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) really well, but I also know upstairs there because of my role when I was at (Bristol Rovers) so from that point of view I would like to think that we are going to have a much better relationship with City.”

Lynn’s move up the ladder into the National League, made them a more attractive proposition for City to consider loaning them players. But while young Canaries Archie Mair and Simon Power were involved in the 2020-21 campaign, last season’s squad had no Norwich influences.

Matt Dennis was on City’s books but it is understood Lynn turned down the chance to take him on loan – instead, the young striker headed to Southend where he scored seven goals in 15 starts.

“Why we didn’t have him I have no idea,” said Widdrington, who took over at The Walks in December. “If he was available at the beginning of the season I have no idea why he wasn’t taken by this club.”