Linnets boss on new faces at The Walks

Interview

Tommy Widdrington says he hopes to add new faces to his King’s Lynn Town squad before the weekend.

Widdrington fielded a clutch of triallists in the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Norwich City at The Walks on Tuesday night.

Some will be back for Saturday’s home game against MK Dons whole others may be surplus to requirements.

“I saw exactly what I wanted to see on the whole, both from the lads who we have already got tied down and the ones who have been good enough to come in and let me have a look at them,” said the Lynn boss.

“I have made a lot of decisions tonight on those lads which will unfold in the next hour or so and going forward on Saturday you will probably see slightly fewer lads than you did tonight, but the bulk of the group are exactly where we want them in terms of their fitness levels and again, playing against a group like we did there, that’s testament to the lads. They can be proud how they have represented the football club tonight.

“The specific areas I want to add one or two faces to, I have targets in mind. One or two are here, one or two weren’t here so there are discussions going no all the time in terms of recruitment.

“I am hopeful, very hopeful, of having one or two new faces in the building before the game on Saturday.”

Lynn might have been beaten, but they were not at all disgraced by a strong Canaries side.

“I thought it was a great game for us and I am delighted that Dean (Smith) and Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) have brought a very strong squad along this evening.

“I thought we got out of it what we wanted to. I never look too far into results in pre-season anyway, but we were in the game, for me. It was really competitive, played in a great spirit between the two groups.

“I don’t play any game that I don’t want to win, but like I said to Deano before the game, we are from a different stratosphere to them in terms of the size of football club.”

Lynn are back at The Walks against MK Dons on Saturday before Peterborough United visit on Tuesday evening.