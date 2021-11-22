News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New injury for King's Lynn Town ahead of Stockport trip

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:00 PM November 22, 2021
King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse, whose team have a National League clash at Stockport

Ian Culverhouse has plenty to think about - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town head north again on Tuesday night when they face Stockport County. 

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse will have a fitness concern over left-sided defender Ross Barrows, who picked up a shoulder injury just after scoring the second goal in the 3-2 defeat at Bromley on Saturday. 

Barrows has been covering in recent weeks because Tyler Denton is sidelined with a hamstring injury, so if he doesn’t make it, the manager could be forced into a reshuffle if he wants to play five across the back. Central defender Kyle Callan-McFadden missed the Bromley defeat and another absence would simply exacerbate the problem. 

Lynn, second from bottom, are desperate to bring something home from Stockport, who are 10th in the table, as they attempt to move out of the relegation zone. 

Aldershot, the team immediately above them, are at home to Torquay tomorrow before a visit to The Walks on Saturday, while bottom side Dover host Wealdstone. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

